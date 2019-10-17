Anthony Scaramucci Predicts 20+ Senate Republicans Are About To Turn On Trump

Anthony Scaramucci says President Donald Trump’s “meltdown” is going to get a whole lot worse.

On Wednesday night, the former White House communications director who was fired after just 10 days on the job said on CNN that Trump was looking at his future “and the future does not look good for him.”

“As more facts unfold about Syria, as more facts unfold about the people that have been arrested recently, and the conjoinment of all those issues over there, it’s going to be devastating for the president,” he said.

Scaramucci also predicted that Republicans in the Senate will soon turn on Trump and force him out.

“The criminal activity will be so great that the GOP, and there will be 20-plus senators who’ll say, ‘OK, I can’t take this anymore,’” he said.

Trump will then face a moment like President Richard Nixon did in 1974: Republicans in the Senate will break the news to him that he’s got to go or else he’ll lose an impeachment trial.

“That will eventually happen,” Scaramucci said. “And that’s the reason why he’s pressurized.”

President Trump has "turned our foreign policy decisions into a personal transaction." - Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci weighs in on the Ukraine scandal and the President's decision to pull US troops from northern Syria https://t.co/SCU8EJ0nHe pic.twitter.com/mhwJBLPKX3 — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 17, 2019

Scaramucci initially remained a Trump supporter even after being fired in 2017, often defending the president in media appearances. But over the summer, he turned on Trump, writing a scathing op-ed in The Washington Post in which he vowed to work against his reelection.

Since then, he’s only stepped up his rhetoric.

“The American president is a traitor to the United States,” Scaramucci said on CNN earlier this month. “He is literally the most un-American president that we’ve had, probably since Andrew Johnson.”