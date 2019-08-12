Anthony Scaramucci Says GOP Could Replace ‘Chernobyl’ Trump On 2020 Ballot

Anthony Scaramucci, who infamously lasted just 10 days in the administration of President Donald Trump, compared his old boss to the most notorious nuclear disaster in history.

And he said the president’s ongoing “meltdown” could lead to him getting replaced on the top of the Republican ticket for next year’s presidential election.

“We are now in the early episodes of ‘Chernobyl’ on HBO, where the reactor is melting down and the apparatchiks are trying to figure out whether to cover it up or start the clean-up process,” Scaramucci told Axios, comparing Trump’s presidency to the TV drama about the 1986 nuclear disaster in Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union.

“A couple more weeks like this and ‘country over party’ is going to require the Republicans to replace the top of the ticket in 2020,” he said.

The former White House communications director has in recent weeks turned into a sharp critic of his ex-boss, last month calling Trump’s attacks on four women of color in Congress “racist and unacceptable.”

Last week, he called Trump’s visit to El Paso, Texas, to see survivors and first responders of the mass shooting there a “catastrophe” and “a bad reflection on the country.”

And on Saturday, he warned that Trump will eventually turn on the entire country.

In his latest critique of the president, Scaramucci said that unless Trump changes his tune soon, Republicans ― including him ― will start to look for a “replacement” to run in 2020.

“Right now, it’s an unspeakable thing,” he said. “But if he keeps it up, it will no longer be unspeakable.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Axios that it sounds like Scaramucci’s “feelings are hurt.”

Scaramucci fired back on Twitter: “I don’t get my feelings hurt.”

He also tweeted:

“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”

Despite Scaramucci’s prediction, Trump remains popular within his party. His approval rating among Republicans rose last month after his racist attacks on the four congresswomen.