Anthony Scaramucci Calls Trump Attack On 4 Democrats 'Racist And Unacceptable'

Three were born in the U.S. Omar was born in Somalia, immigrating to the U.S. with family when she was a child.

Facing backlash over the racist comments, Trump had doubled down on his attack, saying on the four lawmakers: “These are people who hate our country.”

In a series of fresh tweets on Tuesday, he also falsely accused the women of being “pro-terrorist” and “anti-USA.”

Trump’s comments have sparked a wave of outrage among Democrats, but Republicans have been largely silent ― or issued cautious rebukes, at best.