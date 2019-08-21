Scaramucci Reveals Plan To Take Down 'Night King' Trump With 'The Small Hands’

Anthony Scaramucci said he’s forming a political action committee to run ads against his former boss, President Donald Trump.

And the ex-White House communications director ― who infamously lasted just 10 days in the role in 2017 ― claims he can eat into the president’s support by more than enough to cost him the 2020 presidential election.

“It’s going to be The Committee to Dismantle Trump, but I’ll come up with a much cleverer thing than that,” he said of his PAC on the “Hacks on Tap” podcast. “I’m going to throw my own dough in there, ask others to put their dough in there and we’re going to explain to people what he’s doing.”

He claims he can reach a small but not insignificant portion of Trump’s supporters.

“At the end of the day, you know, I can grab ahold of 5, 6, 8 percent of the people that know he’s nuts and possibly move them,” he said.

Here’s the Mooch declaring total superpac War on Trump, vowing to fund his own anti-Trump ads, etc. #MoochPAC ⁦@HacksOnTap⁩ pic.twitter.com/kk9cHVPy4W — Mike Murphy (@murphymike) August 20, 2019

Scaramucci said he hasn’t formed the PAC yet but is in the process of doing so.

Once a Trump insider and defender of the White House even after leaving it, Scaramucci over the summer has become one of its biggest critics, comparing the administration he was once part of to the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

He called his past support a “mistake” and vowed to be “part of the solution” by working against Trump’s reelection in 2020.

Trump has returned fire, calling his ex-employee “totally incapable” of the job.

Along with announcing his PAC on Tuesday, Scaramucci also shared a viral image of a painting about Trump by a right-wing artist.

Except the version Scaramucci shared was altered to include him.

In a caption with the image, he called the anti-Trump movement “Jon Snow and the Stark family” and labeled Trump the Night King... albeit one “with the small hands.”

Not bad a doctoring of Mr McNaughton painting. The mistake: I have already met my demise. Our movement in Jon Snow and the Stark Family. The anti protagonist with the small hands is the Night King. He will be defeated of course as this is America. A bully won’t separate us. pic.twitter.com/R9czWk8tUh — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 21, 2019