What's Hot

Keanu Reeves Reveals His Most Epic Movie Villain He’s Ever Squared Up Against

Casualties Mount In Pennsylvania Chocolate Factory Explosion

The Final Season Of 'Succession' Is Definitely Going To Stress Us Out

Jon Stewart Annihilates Take That An Indictment Could Give Trump 'Martyr' Status

Ukraine Demands Emergency U.N. Meeting Over Putin Nuclear Plan

Trump Draws From His Bag Of Roasts With An Over-The-Top DeSantis Impression

Delta Passenger Arrested After Opening Plane Door And Triggering Exit Slide

Philadelphia Officials Now 'Confident' Tap Water Is Safe To Drink After Chemical Leak

4th Person Found Dead After Chocolate Factory Blast; 3 Still Missing

Rep. Ro Khanna Decides Against Senate Run, Endorses Barbara Lee Instead

Daunting Recovery Underway In Tornado-Devastated Mississippi

Israeli Group Asks Court To Punish Netanyahu Over Legal Plan

SportsNew York Yankeesyankeesderek jeter

Yankees Prank Rookie Phenom ― Then Give Him The Best Possible News

“My heart was beating pretty hard,” Anthony Volpe told reporters later.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

The New York Yankees gave top prospect Anthony Volpe the news every young ballplayer is waiting for: He made the team after an exceptional spring training performance.

But first, they had a little fun with the 21-year-old shortstop.

In a hidden-camera prank, Volpe is called into the manager’s office, where Aaron Boone begins the meeting with a baseball cliche that often precedes bad news.

“It’s a difficult conversation to have to have because you came in and played your ass off,” Boone begins.

The manager’s tone suggests Volpe is being sent back down to the minors. Instead, Volpe gets the best news a young ballplayer could hope for: He’s on the team.

“Welcome to New York,” Boone tells him in the video (above). “You earned it.”

“My heart was beating pretty hard,” Volpe told reporters later.

Volpe is the first rookie the break camp with the MLB squad since slugger Aaron Judge did it in 2017. MLB.com notes that the 21-year-old will be the youngest Yankee to start the season opener since Derek Jeter in 1996.

The Yankees begin the season at home on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.

Related

New York Yankeesyankeesderek jeterAaron JudgeAaron Boone
Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community