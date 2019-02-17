Anthony Weiner Released From Prison Early On Underage Sexting Sentence

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner has reportedly been released from prison early after serving time for sending sexually explicit text messages to a 15-year-old girl.
The 54-year-old was released from the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Massachusetts, and transferred to a re-entry center in New York, the New York Post reported Sunday.
He was sentenced in November 2017 to 21 months in prison over the sexting scandal but was released early due to good behavior.
TMZ reported that he is expected to be released back into society in May, after spending the next several months in either a halfway house or home confinement.
He must register as a sex offender, pay a $10,000 fine and complete three years of supervised release, according to the terms of his sentence.
Weiner’s incredible fall from grace saw him go from a rising Democratic congressman, New York City mayoral candidate and the husband of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin to a convicted sex offender.
After more than a decade in the House of Representatives, Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011 after he was caught exchanging sexually explicit photos with women on social media.
In 2013, while running for NYC mayor, he was again caught sexting a 23-year-old woman while using the name Carlos Danger.
And in 2016, he became the subject of a federal investigation following a report that he was sending sexually explicit photos to an underage girl. That investigation led to authorities searching his personal computer and finding work emails from Abedin, leading then-FBI Director James Comey to reopen the investigation into Clinton’s private email server in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign.