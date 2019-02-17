Anthony Weiner Released From Prison Early On Underage Sexting Sentence

ASSOCIATED PRESS Former Congressman Anthony Weiner, seen in 2017, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for sending sexually explicit text messages to a 15-year-old girl.

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner has reportedly been released from prison early after serving time for sending sexually explicit text messages to a 15-year-old girl.

The 54-year-old was released from the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Massachusetts, and transferred to a re-entry center in New York, the New York Post reported Sunday.

He was sentenced in November 2017 to 21 months in prison over the sexting scandal but was released early due to good behavior.

TMZ reported that he is expected to be released back into society in May, after spending the next several months in either a halfway house or home confinement.

He must register as a sex offender, pay a $10,000 fine and complete three years of supervised release, according to the terms of his sentence.

Weiner’s incredible fall from grace saw him go from a rising Democratic congressman, New York City mayoral candidate and the husband of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin to a convicted sex offender.

Dennis Van Tine/MediaPunch/IPx Weiner is seen announcing his resignation from Congress in 2011 after admitting to sending lewd photos of himself on Twitter to multiple women.

After more than a decade in the House of Representatives, Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011 after he was caught exchanging sexually explicit photos with women on social media.

In 2013, while running for NYC mayor, he was again caught sexting a 23-year-old woman while using the name Carlos Danger.