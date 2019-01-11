If you had no plans this weekend, you do now. Anthropologie’s Tag Sale is happening this weekend only. You’ll save 50 percent on already-marked-down sale items, from clothing, shoes, beauty, home decor, furniture and more. A select few furniture items are excluded, but there are still plenty of gems to catch your eye.

Though you’ve been warned: It might be a test of willpower to find the right size and color you’re looking for in certain items, because things are going fast. Take these Dolce Vita Unity Fray Booties. They’re oiginally $158, but this weekend you’ll get them for $55. That is, of course, if they’re not gone by the time you browse.

Anthropologie

That’s why we took some time to gather the items below that were catching our eye during this sale. Keep in mind, it’s 50 percent off the red price you see — you’ll see the final discounted amount once it’s in your cart.

Take at look at 14 things we’re eyeing from Anthropologie’s weekend sale: