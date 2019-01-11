Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
There's A Lot Of Wintery Stuff On Super Sale At Anthropologie This Weekend

Get 50 percent off already-on-sale styles this weekend only.
By Katelyn Mullen
01/11/2019 04:22pm ET

If you had no plans this weekend, you do now. Anthropologie’s Tag Sale is happening this weekend only. You’ll save 50 percent on already-marked-down sale items, from clothing, shoes, beauty, home decor, furniture and more. A select few furniture items are excluded, but there are still plenty of gems to catch your eye.

Though you’ve been warned: It might be a test of willpower to find the right size and color you’re looking for in certain items, because things are going fast. Take these Dolce Vita Unity Fray Booties. They’re oiginally $158, but this weekend you’ll get them for $55. That is, of course, if they’re not gone by the time you browse.

Anthropologie

That’s why we took some time to gather the items below that were catching our eye during this sale. Keep in mind, it’s 50 percent off the red price you see — you’ll see the final discounted amount once it’s in your cart.

Take at look at 14 things we’re eyeing from Anthropologie’s weekend sale:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
SUNO for Anthropologie Jute Grid Rug
Anthropologie
Original price: $1,398Sale price: $600 Tag Sale price: $300 SHOP IT HERE.
2
Anthropologie Kerchief Bow Flats
Anthropologie
Original price: $118 Sale price: $90 Tag Sale price: $45 SHOP THEM HERE.
3
Small Lando Crossbody Bag
Anthropologie
Original price: $298Sale price: $200 Tag Sale price: $100 SHOP IT HERE.
4
Shoshanna Scalloped Mod Dress
Anthropologie
Original price: $418Sale price: $130 Tag sale price: $65.SHOP IT HERE.
5
Anthropologie Wanderlust Boots
Anthropologie
Original price: $148 Sale price: $110 Tag Sale price: $55 SHOPE THEM HERE.
6
Embellished Drift Quilt
Anthropologie
Original price: $258Sale price: $180 Tag Sale price: $90 SHOP IT HERE.
7
Anthropologie Connect the Dots Slides
Anthropologie
Original price: $132 Sale price: $80 Tag Sale price: $40 SHOP THEM HERE.
8
Plaid Puffer Jacket
Anthropologie
Original price: $265Sale price: $160 Tag Sale price: $80 SHOP IT HERE.
9
Buena Pouch
Anthropologie
Original price: $138Sale price: $100 Tag Sale price: $50 SHOP IT HERE.
10
Turner Denim Wrap Skirt
Anthropologie
Original price: $168 Sale price: $100 Tag Sale price: $50 SHOP IT HERE.
11
Michael Stars Classic Sweater Coat
Anthropologie
Original price: $298Sale price: $200 Tag Sale price: $100 SHOP IT HERE.
12
Donna Fuzzy Clutch
Anthropologie
Original price: $168Sale price: $100 Tag Sale price: $50 SHOP IT HERE.
13
Sonata Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
Original price: $138Sale price: $49.95Tag sale price: $24.98

SHOP IT HERE.
14
Lauren Wan Floral Vine Bowls, Set of 4
Anthropologie
Original price: $56Sale price: $35 Tag Sale price: $18 SHOP THEM HERE.
