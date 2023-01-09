ShoppingStylesalesanthropologie

Spice Up Your Winter Wardrobe With The Help Of Anthropologie's Sale

These Anthropologie tops are timeless while also feeling fresh.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

From left to right: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=63bc2941e4b0fe267cb21b51&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fpilcro-cropped-eyelash-sweater" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cropped sweater" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63bc2941e4b0fe267cb21b51" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=63bc2941e4b0fe267cb21b51&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fpilcro-cropped-eyelash-sweater" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">cropped sweater</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=63bc2941e4b0fe267cb21b51&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fmaeve-printed-turtleneck" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="floral printed turtleneck" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63bc2941e4b0fe267cb21b51" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=63bc2941e4b0fe267cb21b51&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fmaeve-printed-turtleneck" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">floral printed turtleneck</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=63bc2941e4b0fe267cb21b51&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fmare-mare-x-anthropologie-layered-vest-buttondown" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="layered vest and button-down" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63bc2941e4b0fe267cb21b51" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=63bc2941e4b0fe267cb21b51&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fmare-mare-x-anthropologie-layered-vest-buttondown" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">layered vest and button-down</a>.
Anthropologie
From left to right: cropped sweater, floral printed turtleneck, layered vest and button-down.

What is it about Anthropologie that is so enduring? The retailer’s effortlessly classic pieces are elegant and timeless while also feeling fresh, modern and eclectic. It’s the perfect one-stop shop for all things home, beauty and style. That said, many of their beautifully crafted items come at a higher price point, making them cost-prohibitive for many, myself included.

This is why I love to scour the boho retailer’s sale section. Without fail, I find it chock-full of gorgeous garments that will add a bit of pizzazz to even the dullest winter wardrobe. I love a major sales event, but I can always count on the Anthro sale section year-round.

Below, I’ve rounded up my favorite warm winter tops currently on sale at Anthropologie. They include soft sweaters, office attire, going-out tops and everyday turtlenecks. Best of all, you get free shipping on orders over $50. Click below to see a few of our faves and then head on over to Anthropologie and pick one up for yourself.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Anthropologie
Pilcro velvet turtleneck sweater
I'm obsessed with the late '90s vibe of this turtleneck. I can just picture a young Gwyneth Paltrow palling around Santa Barbara in it. It comes in two colors, but I'm besotted with the purple motif (and there aren't a lot of size options left in the yellow). It looks warm and slightly stretchy to give it extra coziness. The subtle ribbed detailing, faded print, slightly flared sleeves and velvet fabrication takes this top to new heights. It's available in sizes XXS to XL.
$89.95 at Anthropologie (originally $138)
2
Anthropologie
Mare Mare x Anthropologie layered vest and button-down
Get two chic tops for the price of one with this vest and button-down combo. The vest has a cool rustic and vintage-inspired vibe that takes the simple white blouse to the next level. It's available in standard, petite and plus sizes from XXS to 3X.
$99.95 at Anthropologie (originally $160)
3
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie puff sleeved shimmer sweater
Add a bit of sparkle and puff with this lovely ribbed scoop-neck top. It has slightly sheer, shimmering sleeves with some extra added volume for a romantic look. It's available in black and plum in standard, petite and plus sizing from XXS to 1X, but there are a lot more sizing options currently available in plum.
$89.95 at Anthropologie (originally $128)
4
Anthropologie
Maeve printed turtleneck
Clearly, I love a turtleneck. They're timeless, warm, cozy and elegant. This variation comes in a butter yellow floral or black printed motif, both of which make for an excellent layering piece. It's available in standard and plus sizing from XXS to 1X, but going fast!
$49.95 at Anthropologie (originally $68)
5
Anthropologie
Pilcro Eyelash cropped sweater
Available in five different colors, this cropped fuzzy sweater is equal parts cozy and sexy. Depending on the color, this cutie is available in standard, petite and plus sizes, from XXS to 3X. Anthropologie recommends sizing up if you're looking for an off-the-shoulder vibe, but it can also be purchased at your usual size for a standard pullover look.
$89.95 at Anthropologie (originally $138)
6
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie tiered-sleeve turtleneck
The addition of a romantic floral print and a flouncy sleeve gives this turtleneck a nice variation on the theme. It's sweet and feminine without being overly saccharine and would pair just as well with trousers or jeans as it would with a skirt. It's flying off the shelves, so snag one fast! It's currently available in sizes XXS to M.
$49.95 at Anthropologie (originally $78)
7
Anthropologie
Pilcro cropped bustier sweater
Available in sizes XS to XL, this sweater adds a bit of spice with the addition of bustier-style piping and ribbed detailing. The soft mauve color is an easy way to add a pop of color that isn't too overwhelming and works beautifully from winter into spring.
$59.95 at Anthropologie (originally $98)
