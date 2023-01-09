Spice Up Your Winter Wardrobe With The Help Of Anthropologie's Sale

What is it about Anthropologie that is so enduring? The retailer’s effortlessly classic pieces are elegant and timeless while also feeling fresh, modern and eclectic. It’s the perfect one-stop shop for all things home, beauty and style. That said, many of their beautifully crafted items come at a higher price point, making them cost-prohibitive for many, myself included.

This is why I love to scour the boho retailer’s sale section. Without fail, I find it chock-full of gorgeous garments that will add a bit of pizzazz to even the dullest winter wardrobe. I love a major sales event, but I can always count on the Anthro sale section year-round.

Below, I’ve rounded up my favorite warm winter tops currently on sale at Anthropologie. They include soft sweaters, office attire, going-out tops and everyday turtlenecks. Best of all, you get free shipping on orders over $50. Click below to see a few of our faves and then head on over to Anthropologie and pick one up for yourself.