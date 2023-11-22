ShoppinghomesalesHome Decor

The Dreamiest Home Goods To Buy From Anthropologie’s 30%-Off Black Friday Sale

It’s a great time to stock up on big-ticket items like furniture — and the sale gets better as the weekend goes on.
If there’s one retailer that’s never gonna let us down, it’s Anthropologie. From gorgeous clothing to ethereal decor options, this popular shop has it all.

Its home items are particularly covetable and known for being luxurious and high-end while also remaining cozy, accessible and familiar. I will admit, however, that Anthro’s wares can be on the pricey side, which is why taking advantage of Black Friday sales is of the utmost importance.

Shop Anthropologie's Black Friday Sale

This year just might be their best yet, with steep discounts across all categories. Right now, you can get 30% off sitewide with an extra 50% off sale and final sale items — and you should keep checking back for even more discounts throughout the weekend.

It’s a great excuse to stock up on big-ticket items like furniture or thoughtful stocking stuffers like a candle (or two). Keep reading and snag a few of Anthropologie’s must-have home items while the deals are going strong.

1
Anthropologie
A brass-accented set of drawers (30% off list price)
Give your bedroom a facelift with this sophisticated and refined dresser. It's made of hardwood material with brass and lucite hardware that imbues the piece with a Hollywood Regency vibe. It has six drawers that easily glide open and anti-tip hardware to keep everything sturdy and safe. Best of all, you don't need to assemble it.
$978.60 at Anthropologie (regularly $1,398)
2
Anthropologie
A sculptural dining table (30% off list price)
Make a bold, artistic statement with this unique sculptural dining table. It is carefully designed to catch the eye while also being extremely functional. It can comfortably seat six people and is made with blonde ash wood reinforced with engineered wood and has a resin post. It's easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth and has unique natural wood variations throughout that only further emphasizes how special it is.
$1,538.60 at Anthropologie (regularly $2,198)
3
Anthropologie
A pine wood bar cabinet (30% off list price)
This stunning wood bar cabinet is part of a collaboration between Amber Lewish and Anthropologie. It has glass door cabinets along the bottom with storage cubes for wine bottles, counter space and additional shelf storage up top. It's been meticulously crafted with pine wood, iron and aluminum with an antique black paint finish.
$1,398.60 at Anthropologie (regularly $1,998)
4
Anthropologie
An upholstered chair (30% off list price)
Adding an upholstered chair to a room, whether it be a bedroom, office or lounge, is an easy way to infuse a space with color, personality, warmth and style. This vintage-inspired chair features tapestry-like fabric that is perfect for the maximalists out there. It has a cushy foam seat and brass-finished, removable iron legs.
$418.60 at Anthropologie (regularly $598)
5
Anthropologie
A ruffled quilt (30% off list price)
One of Anthropologie's top-rated bedding options that's enjoying a deep discount for Black Friday is the Rivulets Quilt, a gorgeous blanket covered in intricate ruffles and scalloped trim made from a soft cotton jersey material. It's available in sizes twin through king and five colors.
$201.60+ at Anthropologie (regularly $288+)
6
Anthropologie
A mid-century-inspired executive desk (30% off list price)
Get yourself a real grown-up desk with this mid-century-inspired beauty. It has everything we love about a mid-century design like taper legs and understated drawer pulls, mixed with modern touches like the eucalyptus wood and brushed brass hardware. The desk features five drawers and is sure to elevate any office space.
$1,118.60 at Anthropologie (regularly $1,598)
7
Anthropologie
A textured trellis chest of drawers (30% off list price)
Inspired by the romance of garden trellises, this textured set of drawers is a great way to add a bit of extra storage and visual interest to a space. it has a timeless silhouette and design, features six drawers and can be purchased with either a grey or natural finish.
$978.60 at Anthropologie (regularly $1,398)
8
Anthropologie
A Fern ash wood bar cabinet (30% off list price)
This multifunctional cabinet is just what you need to stay on top of your clutter. It can store everything from bar must-haves like wine bottles and glasses to ephemera and kitsch. It has a retro arched silhouette and sleek hardware. You can also get it in one of four different finishes.
$1,678.60 at Anthropologie (regularly $2,398)
9
Anthropologie
A Fern ash wood bookshelf (30% off list price)
Available in three colors, this sweetly arched bookcase looks like something out of a fairy tale. Its functionality and charm make it a bestseller, and you can get it in one of three different colorways.
$1,328.60 at Anthropologie (regularly $1,1898)
10
Anthropologie
A Fern ash wood storage cabinet (30% off list price)
If you love the vibe of an arched storage cabinet but need a bit more space than the previous one allows, then this double-wide option is perfect. The ballooned feet couldn't be sweeter, and it has multiple drawers and shelves for storing all your essentials. It's available in five colors.

$1,888.60 at Anthropologie (regularly $2,698)
11
Anthropologie
A hand-painted Lou Rota dessert plate (30% off list price)
There's nothing like fancy dessert plates to really make you feel like an adult, and these are as sweet as it gets. They're perfect for the holiday season, featuring dainty animal-forward designs inspired by the "12 Days of Christmas" song. It's an easy way to add a festive touch to your holiday table.
$14 at Anthropologie (regularly $20)
12
Anthropologie
A signature Capri Blue scented jar candle (30% off list price)
Once the nights get longer, I need to be bathed in candlelight at all times, and I know I'm not alone in this requirement. These Capri Blue candles are an Anthro classic and are available in four different sizes. Its signature scent is evocative of tropical fruits, citrus and exotic mountain greens.
$11.20+ at Anthropologie (regularly $16+)
13
Anthropologie
A velvet dining chair (30% off list price)
Add a hint of luxury to your dining set with velvet chairs. They're soft to the touch, comfortable and add a dash of sophistication. These beauties feel like something out of a Sofia Coppola movie. They're available in six colors and would add a flicker of color and texture to any space.
$327.60 at Anthropologie (regularly $468)

