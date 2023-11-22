Anthropologie A velvet Hagen dining chair, Lou Rota Christmas plate, Capri Blue jar candle and Fern storage cabinet.

If there’s one retailer that’s never gonna let us down, it’s Anthropologie. From gorgeous clothing to ethereal decor options, this popular shop has it all.

Its home items are particularly covetable and known for being luxurious and high-end while also remaining cozy, accessible and familiar. I will admit, however, that Anthro’s wares can be on the pricey side, which is why taking advantage of Black Friday sales is of the utmost importance.

This year just might be their best yet, with steep discounts across all categories. Right now, you can get 30% off sitewide with an extra 50% off sale and final sale items — and you should keep checking back for even more discounts throughout the weekend.

It’s a great excuse to stock up on big-ticket items like furniture or thoughtful stocking stuffers like a candle (or two). Keep reading and snag a few of Anthropologie’s must-have home items while the deals are going strong.

