These Unique Anthropologie Gifts Are All Under $30

’Tis the season for gift giving. ’Tis also the season for emptying your bank account on odds and ends for everyone under the sun. Gift-giving is a joy until the bill comes. If your kid’s second-grade teacher, your mother-in-law, your dog sitter, cousin, grandpa, best friend and more are all on your list, then consider consulting this list of some of Anthropologie’s more affordable finds.
Breaking the bank doesn’t need to go hand-in-hand with a thoughtful gift. Anthropologie (a known gift-giving hot spot) has some great options all under $30. Fluff up an affordable find with a little extra something — a candle to go with those candle sticks, a box of tea tucked inside the tea towels, a sketchbook for the pencil set — and you’ve got a truly great gift on your hands.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.