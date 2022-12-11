These Unique Anthropologie Gifts Are All Under $30

Anthropologie

Voluspa limited edition Japonica candle

Candles are a go-to gift for a reason. They’re thoughtful, they spread a little cheer, they smell great, and more often than not, they’re the type of thing you don’t often think to buy for yourself. Voluspa candles boast a 40 hour burn time and are made of clean burning coconut wax and each come in a unique art-deco floral tin. When the candle’s spent, clean out the tin and repurpose it for stashing small items or even as a planter for a new plant friend.