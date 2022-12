These Unique Anthropologie Gifts Are All Under $30

Recycled-fiber beanie

With temps dropping and snow falling, a beanie makes a great gift for just about anyone on your list this year. “This hat is cozy, soft, and looks great on,” says Katelovesanthro in their five-star review. In juicy shades like emerald green, canary yellow and (the color of the season) Barbie pink in addition to stand-by favorites like black, charcoal gray and ivory, there’s an option for just about everyone on your list. Made of a lofty blend of recycled polyester, acrylic, polyamide, and spandex, this hat is not only a cozy gift, but a responsible one.