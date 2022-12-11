Shopping
These Unique Anthropologie Gifts Are All Under $30

You don't have to spend a lot to find gifts that feel special this holiday season.

Delaney candlestick from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Delaney candlestick from Anthropologie

’Tis the season for gift giving. ’Tis also the season for emptying your bank account on odds and ends for everyone under the sun. Gift-giving is a joy until the bill comes. If your kid’s second-grade teacher, your mother-in-law, your dog sitter, cousin, grandpa, best friend and more are all on your list, then consider consulting this list of some of Anthropologie’s more affordable finds.

Breaking the bank doesn’t need to go hand-in-hand with a thoughtful gift. Anthropologie (a known gift-giving hot spot) has some great options all under $30. Fluff up an affordable find with a little extra something — a candle to go with those candle sticks, a box of tea tucked inside the tea towels, a sketchbook for the pencil set — and you’ve got a truly great gift on your hands.

1
Anthropologie
Voluspa limited edition Japonica candle
Candles are a go-to gift for a reason. They’re thoughtful, they spread a little cheer, they smell great, and more often than not, they’re the type of thing you don’t often think to buy for yourself. Voluspa candles boast a 40 hour burn time and are made of clean burning coconut wax and each come in a unique art-deco floral tin. When the candle’s spent, clean out the tin and repurpose it for stashing small items or even as a planter for a new plant friend.
$26 at Anthropologie
2
Anthropologie
Rifle Paper Co. appointment calendar
Spiral bound and laid out in monthly format, this calendar is perfect for the planner on your list. Bonus points for the pretty floral illustrations adorning each page.
$28 at Anthropologie
3
Anthropologie
Holiday in the city dish towel
How about bright lights and the big city for the holidays? A round trip ticket and weeklong vacation may not be in the budget, but these sweet cityscape dishtowels probably are. Three urban crown jewels — New York, London and Paris — are each rendered in stylish illustrations on these cotton towels. They're a sure fire way to please the Francophile, Big Apple aficionado or Londoner in your life.
$20 at Anthropologie
4
Anthropologie
Delaney candlestick
They’ll never guess you didn’t spend days scouring vintage shops and flea markets for these jewel-like gems. Reminiscent of cheerful mid-century decor, these handcrafted borosilicate glass candlesticks make a great gift for the vintage lover or host in your life. With three colors to choose from -— deep cobalt blue, classic clear or a bright rosy pink — you can make a set or mix and match for a whimsical take. Match these pieces up with coordinating taper candles and you’ve got one great gift on your hands.
$14 at Anthropologie
5
Anthropologie
Recycled-fiber beanie
With temps dropping and snow falling, a beanie makes a great gift for just about anyone on your list this year. “This hat is cozy, soft, and looks great on,” says Katelovesanthro in their five-star review. In juicy shades like emerald green, canary yellow and (the color of the season) Barbie pink in addition to stand-by favorites like black, charcoal gray and ivory, there’s an option for just about everyone on your list. Made of a lofty blend of recycled polyester, acrylic, polyamide, and spandex, this hat is not only a cozy gift, but a responsible one.
$30 at Anthropologie
6
Anthropologie
Woven geo dishcloths, set of 6
This cheerful set of six dishcloths is chock full of gifting potential. Not only are they great dishcloths, but they do double duty as reusable cloth napkins or coasters. Made in super durable and absorbent woven cotton, the juicy woven geometric patterns in pretty gem tones push this set of dishcloths above the rest. SDtarheel’s five-star review describes them as “perfect in every way” and mentions that they’re the “perfect size: not too big or small. Perfect texture: helps clean sticky messes. Perfect look: so cute in the kitchen.” Sounds like the perfect gift.
$24 at Anthropologie
7
Anthropologie
"The Colors of Michael Graves" colored pencil set
Unlock your creativity with this colored pencil set that features a rainbow of shades from renowned architect Michael Graves’ palette, making it an ideal gift for the designer, artist or creative in your life. This set comes with 24 pencils packed in an architectural box set that's flecked with cube-shaped cutouts, revealing the colors inside. Pair it up with a new sketchbook and get those creative juices flowing.
$24.95 at Anthropologie
8
Anthropologie
Boards & Spreads cookbook
Surely we all have a foodie in our lives. You know the one, the friend who can’t stop obsessing over gourmet tinned fish or the brother who makes a perfect charcuterie board or the cousin who’s constantly hosting dinner at their’s. Yasmin Fahr’s Boards & Spreads cookbook boasts 65 recipes of snackable spreads, elaborate grazing boards and shareable, simple arrangements. This book is sure to become their new favorite and go-to hosting handbook. It might even get you an invite over for dinner.
