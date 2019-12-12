HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Anthropologie There's a lot to do before the holidays — luckily, Anthropologie's sale happening right now can check off some gifts and outfits from your to-do list.

If the holidays are filling you with fear as you’re still scrambling to find everything you need from presents to wardrobe changes (don’t forget to get an ugly Christmas sweater or two), we found a sale that’s perfect for last-minute shopping. We are, after all, less than two weeks away from Christmas.

Through this weekend, from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, Anthropologie is offering the same deal they had on Black Friday: 30% off everything. It’s a deal that made us do a double take, too, since it was announced just in time for the holidays.

And Anthropologie’s offering free shipping on orders over $50. Usually, shipping for orders can range from $6.95 to $15.95, depending on how much you spend. Normally AnthroPerks members only receive free shipping if they spend over $150, so this shipping deal is better than what the insiders usually receive.

For the holidays, Anthropologie says on its site that they’ll be upgrading shipping for free in order for your order to come by Dec. 24. The cutoff for your orders to arrive by then is Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Anthropologie’s sale is filled with holiday finds that will be perfect gifts for everyone on your list and outfits for holidays parties. You’ll actually be able to enjoy the holidays once you’ve got everything all sorted out.