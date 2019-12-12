HuffPost Finds

Spotted: A Lot Of Holiday Stuff On Sale At Anthropologie This Weekend

Just like their Black Friday deal, Anthro is offering 30% off everything right now. We found some holiday finds that would make great outfits and gifts.

There's a lot to do before the holidays — luckily, Anthropologie's sale happening right now can check off some gifts and outfits from your to-do list.
With the holidays are your mind, you’ve probably haven’t had much time to think about anything besides what to get your a friend with champagne taste, co-workers’ gift exchange or what you’ll be wearing to holiday parties.

If the holidays are filling you with fear as you’re still scrambling to find everything you need from presents to wardrobe changes (don’t forget to get an ugly Christmas sweater or two), we found a sale that’s perfect for last-minute shopping. We are, after all, less than two weeks away from Christmas.

Through this weekend, from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, Anthropologie is offering the same deal they had on Black Friday: 30% off everything. It’s a deal that made us do a double take, too, since it was announced just in time for the holidays.

And Anthropologie’s offering free shipping on orders over $50. Usually, shipping for orders can range from $6.95 to $15.95, depending on how much you spend. Normally AnthroPerks members only receive free shipping if they spend over $150, so this shipping deal is better than what the insiders usually receive.

For the holidays, Anthropologie says on its site that they’ll be upgrading shipping for free in order for your order to come by Dec. 24. The cutoff for your orders to arrive by then is Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Anthropologie’s sale is filled with holiday finds that will be perfect gifts for everyone on your list and outfits for holidays parties. You’ll actually be able to enjoy the holidays once you’ve got everything all sorted out.

To help you with that, we found the best holiday stuff that’s on sale right now, including a peacock trinket dish that’ll be a great stocking stuffer and a beaded button-down that could be worn to work and a holiday party.

Check out all the holiday stuff on sale for a limited time at Anthropologie:

1
Art Knacky Peacock Trinket Dish
Anthropologie
Originally $18, get it now with an additional 30% off.
2
Shonda Sequined Jacket
Anthropologie
It's on sale for $80, plus an additional 30% off.
3
Titania Post Earring Set
Anthropologie
Originally $58, get it now with an additional 30% off.
4
Adair Velvet-Trimmed Midi Dress
Anthropologie
It's on sale for $100, plus an additional 30% off.
5
Nolan Tweed Scarf
Anthropologie
Originally $58, get it now with an additional 30% off.
6
Adea Satin Wide-Leg Trousers
Anthropologie
It's on sale for $70, plus an additional 30% off.
7
Insight Mug
Anthropologie
Originally $14, get it now with an additional 30% off.
8
Marlee Sequined Tulle Midi Skirt
Anthropologie
It's on sale for $100, plus an additional 30% off.
9
Idlewild Co. Wild Cats 2020 Planner
Anthropologie
Originally $32, get it now for an additional 30%.
10
Paillette Pencil Skirt
Anthropologie
It's on sale for $100, plus an additional 30% off.
11
Cooluli Mini Beauty Refrigerator
Anthropologie
Originally $60, get it now with an additional 30% off.
12
Cerise Burnout Velvet Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
It's on sale for $100, plus an additional 30% off.
13
Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit
Anthropologie
Originally $85, get it now with an additional 30% off.
14
Brooke Beaded Blouse
Anthropologie
It's on sale for $100, plus an additional 30% off.
15
Barr-Co. Hand Duo
Anthropologie
Originally $34, get it now with an additional 30% off.
16
Boudicca Headband
Anthropologie
Originally $24, get it now with an additional 30% off.
17
Evita Surplice Shimmer Top
Anthropologie
Originally $68, get it now with an additional 30% off.
18
Finn Cheese Knives, Set of 3
Anthropologie
Originally $38, get it now with an additional 30% off.
19
Tessie Textured Shift Dress
Anthropologie
Originally $148, get it now for an additional 30% off.
20
Brass Wine Rack
Anthropologie
Originally $38, get it now with an additional 30% off.
21
Minuit Turtleneck
Anthropologie
Originally $58, get it now with an additional 30% off.
22
Gentlemen's Hardware Survival Kit
Anthropologie
Originally $18, get it now with an additional 30% off.
23
Estelle Tiered Tunic
Anthropologie
Originally $150, get it now with an additional 30% off.
24
Bunny Garden Pot
Anthropologie
Originally $38, get it now with an additional 30% off.
25
Bias Slip Dress
Anthropologie
Originally $118 to $120, get it now for an additional 30% off.
26
Slip Silk Scrunchie Ornament Gift Set
Anthropologie
Originally $25, get it now with an additional 30% off.
27
Lola Beaded Buttondown
Anthropologie
Originally $158, get it now with an additional 30% off.
28
Lettie Pearl Drop Earrings
Anthropologie
Originally $48, get these now for an additional 30% off.
29
Lucinda Beaded Tunic
Anthropologie
Originally $170, get it now with an additional 30% off.
30
Darphin All-Day Hydrating Hand & Nail Cream
Anthropologie
Originally $23, get it now for an additional 30% off.
