Anthropologie Just Dropped A Sale That Rivals Its Black Friday Deal

Anthropologie sale

It’s been a long year — but, luckily, 2020 is almost officially over. And that means you’ll be seeing lots of end-of-year sales in your inbox pretty soon.

This year gave rise to “Black November,” with deals live even before Black Friday started. Usually, you’d have to wait until, well, the end of December to see deals like those again. Not so now — in fact, our shopping editors have already spotted sales like up to 50% off at Madewell and new markdowns at Nordstrom.

One of the best early end-of-year sales we’ve seen so far actually comes from Anthropologie.

For Black Friday this year, Anthropologie offered 30% off sitewide. This weekend, though, the brand is offering a deeper discount that it has never done before: 40% off all clothing (that includes sale clothes, too).

A few of the highlights of note include this Slip silk pillowcase and Sunday Riley’s Good Genes, which are now 30% off. This faux fur blanket was $148 and is now down to $104.

So, Anthropologie lovers, if you’ve been waiting to check out your cart, now’s your chance. To make things easier on you, we went ahead and picked out our favorite winter finds that are 40% off at the moment like a faux fur jacket under $100 and top-rated cropped pullover that you can zip up when temperatures drop.