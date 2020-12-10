HuffPost Finds

Anthropologie Just Dropped A Sale That Rivals Its Black Friday Deal

It's never been done before: This weekend, get 40% off all clothing at Anthropologie.

You'll definitely want to shop this Anthropologie sale. 

It’s been a long year — but, luckily, 2020 is almost officially over. And that means you’ll be seeing lots of end-of-year sales in your inbox pretty soon.

This year gave rise to “Black November,” with deals live even before Black Friday started. Usually, you’d have to wait until, well, the end of December to see deals like those again. Not so now — in fact, our shopping editors have already spotted sales like up to 50% off at Madewell and new markdowns at Nordstrom.

One of the best early end-of-year sales we’ve seen so far actually comes from Anthropologie.

For Black Friday this year, Anthropologie offered 30% off sitewide. This weekend, though, the brand is offering a deeper discount that it has never done before: 40% off all clothing (that includes sale clothes, too).

It gets even better: You can get 30% off select gifts, 30% off all beauty products, 40% off select accessories and an extra 30% off everything else on sale. Yeah, we’re out of breath — that’s a lot of deals to shop through.

A few of the highlights of note include this Slip silk pillowcase and Sunday Riley’s Good Genes, which are now 30% off. This faux fur blanket was $148 and is now down to $104.

So, Anthropologie lovers, if you’ve been waiting to check out your cart, now’s your chance. To make things easier on you, we went ahead and picked out our favorite winter finds that are 40% off at the moment like a faux fur jacket under $100 and top-rated cropped pullover that you can zip up when temperatures drop.

Check out our favorite clothes that are now on sale at Anthropologie:

1
Kidman Cable-Knit Sweater
Anthropologie
This sweater comes in sizes XS to XL. Originally $128, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
2
Leopard Faux Fur Jacket
Anthropologie
This jacket comes in sizes XS to 3X. Originally $168, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
3
Sanctuary Good Sport Mock Neck Sweater
Anthropologie
This sweater comes in sizes XS to XL. Originally $89, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
4
Magda Tapered Pants
Anthropologie
These pants come in sizes 00 to 26. Originally $128, get them now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
5
Catherine Floral Shine Cardigan
Anthropologie
This cardigan comes in one size only. Originally $128, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
6
Leona Reversible Sherpa Jacket
Anthropologie
This jacket comes in sizes XXS to XL. Originally $138, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
7
Katy Cropped Faux Leather Jacket
Anthropologie
This jacket comes in sizes XS to 3X. Originally $158, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
8
Emile Cardigan
Anthropologie
This cardigan comes in sizes XS to 3X. Originally $128, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
9
Pilcro Maia Cropped Quarter-Zip Pullover
Anthropologie
This pullover comes in sizes XS to XL. Originally $168, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
10
Brianna Embellished Sweatshirt
Anthropologie
This sweatshirt comes in sizes XS to XL. Originally $78, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
11
Brenna Cozy Lounge Set
Anthropologie
This set comes in sizes XS to 3X. Originally $108, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
12
Paulina Faux Fur Jacket
Anthropologie
This jacket comes in sizes S to L. Originally $98, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
13
Bedford Cashmere Sweater
Anthropologie
This sweater comes in sizes XXS to 3X. Originally $148, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
14
Sanctuary Tia Eyelash Sweater
Anthropologie
This sweater comes in sizes XS to XL. Originally $79, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
15
Maricarmen Cable-Knit Sweater
Anthropologie
This sweater comes in sizes XS to XL. Originally $118, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
16
Arden Faux Leather Puffer Coat
Anthropologie
This coat comes in sizes XS to L. Originally $148, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
17
Ribbed Scoop Neck Top
Anthropologie
This top comes in sizes XS to XL. Originally $58, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
18
Basile Cropped Sweater
Anthropologie
This sweater comes in sizes XXS to 3X. Originally $98, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
19
Anne Cozy Wide-Leg Pants
Anthropologie
These pants come in sizes XXS to 3X. Originally $78, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
20
Beverly Mock Neck Sweater
Anthropologie
This sweater comes in sizes XXS to XL. Originally $98, get it now for 40% off at Anthropologie.
