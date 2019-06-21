Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Jumpsuits, Dresses And More Are Up to 70% Off At Anthropologie Right Now

Save on lightweight linen dress, wide-legged pants and comfortable jumpsuits for summer.

Consider this your formal notice: Anthropologie is having its annual summer sale, with up to 70% off clothing, home goods and accessories. Fans of the brand know there are rarely sales this big on full-priced items, so this kind of markdown is major.

You’ll find lightweight linen dress, wide-legged pants and comfortable jumpsuits that will transition seamlessly into your warm-weather wardrobe. We’re eying these wide-leg linen pants for those days when it’s flaming hot outside but frigid in the office (we’re sure you, and most women who work in offices, can relate). We’re also obsessed with this stunning yellow midi dress that’s giving us some serious Beyonce vibes.

We've rounded up some of our favorite finds from the Anthropologie sale, but we're not sure how long the sale will last, so don't dillydally on these deals.

Take a look below:

1
Rosemary Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Originally $170, get it on sale for $90 at Anthropologie.
2
Embroidered Shirtdress
Originally $260, get it on sale for $150 at Anthropologie.
3
Pilcro High-Rise Wide-Leg Trouser Jeans
Originally $130, get it on sale for $70 at Anthropologie.
4
Artemis Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Originally $160, get it on sale for $100 at Anthropologie.
5
Chelsea Romper
Originally $155, get it on sale for $90 at Anthropologie.
6
Winifred Blouse
Originally $90, get it on sale for $50 at Anthropologie.
7
Cloth & Stone Bernardino Chambray Shirtdress
Originally $140, get it on sale for $90 at Anthropologie.
8
Bolano Dress
Anthropologie
Originally $160, get it on sale for $50 at Anthropologie.
9
Oceanside Cropped Wide-Leg Pants
Originally $120, get it on sale for $60 at Anthropologie.
10
Cloth & Stone Gulpiyuri Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
Originally $140, get it on sale for $70 at Anthropologie.
11
Pilcro Button-Front Dress
Originally $150, get it on sale for $100 at Anthropologie.
12
Felicity Sleeveless Top
Anthropologie
Originally $80, get it on sale for $50 at Anthropologie

