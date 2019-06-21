HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Consider this your formal notice: Anthropologie is having its annual summer sale, with up to 70% off clothing, home goods and accessories. Fans of the brand know there are rarely sales this big on full-priced items, so this kind of markdown is major.

You’ll find lightweight linen dress, wide-legged pants and comfortable jumpsuits that will transition seamlessly into your warm-weather wardrobe. We’re eying these wide-leg linen pants for those days when it’s flaming hot outside but frigid in the office (we’re sure you, and most women who work in offices, can relate). We’re also obsessed with this stunning yellow midi dress that’s giving us some serious Beyonce vibes.

We've rounded up some of our favorite finds from the Anthropologie sale, but we're not sure how long the sale will last, so don't dillydally on these deals.

