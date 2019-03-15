Anthropologie

They might be fashionably late to the game, but they’re doing it up right. Anthropologie finally launched its first-ever plus-size collection, appropriately named “APlus”.

The exclusive spring 2019 line includes more than 120 new pieces that showcase the brand’s fun, romantic and charming aesthetic in extended sizes, from 16 to 26.

From a weekend-ready polka dot dress to a leopard midi skirt perfect for 9-to-5, the collection includes many of the brand’s best-selling pieces in larger sizes for the 14-and-up crowd. It’s a refreshing change from some fashion labels that launch plus-size collections that don’t include any of the same pieces as the “straight size” collections. That means a size 6 and a size 26 can shop a lot of the same styles at Anthropologie, something that rarely happens at most retailers.

“This is an exciting starting point for Anthropologie,” said Richa Srivastava, Anthropologie’s managing director of design. “Our goal is to be a destination for everyone wanting to express their personal style and to feel like their best selves.”

At launch, Anthropologie’s plus collection will only be available at 10 stores across the U.S. and Canada, but the full collection is available now to shop online. To cut through the clutter, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces from APlus below.

Take a look: