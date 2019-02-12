HuffPost Finds

9 Items To Buy During Anthropologie's Two-Day Flash Sale

Add some color to your closet.

While the weather might be holding onto the winter, that doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to. Add some spring-inspired color to your closet with a pastel statement sleeve sweater or bold print bootie.

Just in time for this snow day, Anthropologie is having a two-day flash sale so you can get up to 40 percent off full-price sweaters, outerwear, and boots.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite items from the Anthro sale so you can grab the styles while they last.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

A cute cardigan in red or black
Anthropologie
Shop this Bell-Sleeved Cardigan.
A soft off-the-shoulder sweater in pastels
Anthropologie
This Natalia Off-The-Shoulder Sweater.
These statement snakeskin shoes
Anthropologie
See these Dolce Vita Santo II Booties.
This cozy kimono in three neutral tones
Anthropologie
See this Lucia Tied Kimono.
A sweater with statement sleeves
Anthropologie
See this Brently Ruffled Sweater.
These cute Chelsea boots
Anthropologie
Shop these Seychelles Offstage Chelsea Boots.
This trendy trench that's also available in lavender
Anthropologie
Shop the Harley Faux Suede Trench
A sweater tank for layering
Anthropologie
See this Buttoned Sweater Tank.
These cut out ankle boots
Anthropologie
See these Farylrobin Dura Cut-Out Ankle Boots.

Browse More Styles From The Anthropologie Sale

shoppableShopping Promotionswomen's fashionSales & Shoppinganthropologie