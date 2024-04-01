We’ve long covered great moisturizer options here at HuffPost, including those labeled as “anti-aging” — a loaded term that often has negative implications. But these so-called anti-aging moisturizers can help repair past damage while healing the skin and preventing future issues. Keeping your skin hydrated can not only help reduce the look of common signs of aging but can also infuse the skin with yummy active ingredients that stave off long-term damage.

Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of HuffPost readers’ top anti-aging moisturizers based on data from our previous coverage, including influencer picks for mature skin, dermatologist-recommended options, moisturizers you can snag at Amazon, the best options for dry winter skin and more. Keep reading to find out what brands you love and possibly even add some new options to your repertoire. They’re available at a range of price points from beloved brands like The Ordinary, Tatcha, Olay, SkinCeuticals and more.

