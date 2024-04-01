ShoppingBeautyskin care

These Are The Anti-Aging Moisturizers Our Readers Can't Get Enough Of

From Olay Regenerist to Embryolisse, these are our readers' top picks for anti-aging face creams.
We’ve long covered great moisturizer options here at HuffPost, including those labeled as “anti-aging” — a loaded term that often has negative implications. But these so-called anti-aging moisturizers can help repair past damage while healing the skin and preventing future issues. Keeping your skin hydrated can not only help reduce the look of common signs of aging but can also infuse the skin with yummy active ingredients that stave off long-term damage.

Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of HuffPost readers’ top anti-aging moisturizers based on data from our previous coverage, including influencer picks for mature skin, dermatologist-recommended options, moisturizers you can snag at Amazon, the best options for dry winter skin and more. Keep reading to find out what brands you love and possibly even add some new options to your repertoire. They’re available at a range of price points from beloved brands like The Ordinary, Tatcha, Olay, SkinCeuticals and more.

1
Sephora
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA
HuffPost shopping writer Tessa Flores has been a longtime fan of The Ordinary's simplistic, straightforward and accessible approach to skin care, and this moisturizer was one of the products that first sold her on the brand. She says she "loves the way it soaks deeply into my parched skin and contains a total of 11 tried-and-true hydrating ingredients like lipid-loving fatty acids, glycerin, barrier-restoring ceramides and hyaluronic acid. If you want a facial cream that will play nice with all of your actives, will actually do a really solid job at hydrating your skin and won't cost an arm and a leg, then you can just stop scrolling now." And it looks like HuffPost readers agree with her assessment!
$6.70+ at Sephora$14 at Target
2
Amazon
Weleda Skin Food original ultra-rich cream
There's nothing like Skin Food for parched flesh. It's the fastest way to heal a damaged moisture barrier and repair the skin, leaving it soft and supple. The original ultra-rich formula is perfect for cracked, flaky skin. It's ideal for itchy, dry areas like elbows, toes and feet, but I've definitely slathered it on my face during times of need. Everyone should have a tube of this in their home and enjoy the benefits ASAP. It might not be an everyday cream for everyone, but it's a must for emergency hydration situations, and our readers seem to agree.
$10.99+ at Amazon$10.99 at Target
3
Amazon
E.l.f. Holy Hydration! face cream SPF 30
This nourishing cream from e.l.f. is always an Amazon favorite among readers. Just because it's dreary and gray out doesn't mean you can skimp on sunscreen. This beauty is perfect for anyone who doesn't want to sacrifice hydration and healing ingredients for sun protection. It's made with hyaluronic acid and peptides and provides SPF 30 protection, which is perfect for the transitional season.
$13 at Amazon$13 at Target$13 at Ulta
4
Sephora
The Inkey List Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative moisturizer
The Inkey List's bakuchiol cream was previously suggested by Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, a Miami-based board-certified dermatologist, as a moisturizer for those curious about this natural retinol alternative. According to her, it performs well, and for under $15, it can be a good way to see if you tolerate this ingredient that can promote cellular turnover. The lightweight cream is formulated with 1% bakuchiol to target the appearance of fine lines and loss of elasticity, as well as hydrating squalane and nourishing sacha inchi oil, a plant-derived oil rich in omega-3s. It's rated very highly among HuffPost readers in previous coverage.
$15 at Sephora$15 at Amazon
5
Amazon
CeraVe Skin Renewing night cream
Formulated with peptides, hyaluronic acid and ceramides, this cream can help deeply hydrate the skin while helping to renew the skin’s natural barrier overnight. It's ideal for dry winter months or for anyone who battles dry skin year-round. And the price point can't be beaten. It's one of our readers' most popular choices at Amazon.
$14.25 at Amazon$17.49 at Target
6
Amazon
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair retinol regenerating cream
Dr. Y. Claire Chang, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology, recommended this affordable yet effective anti-aging moisturizer. Suitable for both day and night, this Neutrogena cream uses retinol to address wrinkles and hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated. It's ideal for anyone new to anti-aging or with dry, crepe-y skin.
$21.96 at Amazon$28.99 at Target
7
Amazon
LilyAna Naturals retinol cream
HuffPost readers swoon over the LilyAna Naturals eye cream, but this retinol-powered facial moisturizer is even more highly rated at Amazon. Get all the benefits of retinol, like reducing typical signs of aging and smoothing skin, while the potent hyaluronic blend can help keep skin soft, supple and hydrated. You really can't beat the price.
$19.34 at Amazon$23.49 at Target
8
Amazon
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting cream
Olay's micro-sculpting cream is formulated with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and peptide fragments to hydrate, brighten and revitalize the skin. HP readers agree that it's ideal for anyone who wants to strengthen their skin's moisture barrier and infuse skin with ingredients that will help keep it youthful and supple.
$22.50 at Amazon$29.99 at Target
9
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair face moisturizer
If you have dry skin, then you definitely want to check out this moisturizer. It's supercharged with nourishing ingredients like ceramides that promise to lock in hydration, and niacinamide that can hydrate, smooth and brighten the complexion. It's beautifully rich without being greasy. It's beloved by both HuffPost editors and readers alike and can conveniently be purchased at some of your favorite retailers (including Amazon).
$22.99 at Amazon$22.99 at Dermstore
10
Amazon
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
This multi-purpose French pharmacy staple is beloved here at HuffPost. Flores swears by it, and according to our data so do our readers. This emollient moisturizer is famous for not just hydrating the skin, but for offering the perfect base for foundation and makeup. The iconic formula, which includes calming aloe vera, protective beeswax, nourishing soy proteins and skin-softening shea butter, has been a longtime secret weapon among makeup artists and skin care enthusiasts.
$26.10 at Amazon$29 at Dermstore
11
Sephora
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream moisturizer
The high concentration of hyaluronic acid in this moisturizer ensures that your skin stays hydrated, soft and silky while potentially helping reduce the look of fine lines or wrinkles. It's ideal for dry skin, but can leave any skin type more radiant and hydrated. You really can't go wrong with this popular brand; the ingredients are top-notch.
$54 at Sephora$54 at Ulta
12
Sephora
Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin™ Skin Barrier moisturizing cream
We're majorly into the price point of this Jenna Lyons-beloved cream from Dr. Jart+. It's perfect for dry skin, using the power of ceramides and panthenol that deeply hydrate, supports elasticity and strengthens the skin's barrier.
$48+ at Sephora$58 at Dr. Jart
13
Amazon
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
It will come as no surprise to ayone who's ever tried this cult-fave moisturizer that it's high on HuffPost readers' list of must-haves. This deliciously decadent cream from Tatcha is definitely a splurge, but it can be a game-changer. It's wildly creamy and nourishing without feeling heavy, oily or greasy. It's formulated with Japanese purple rice, which is full of antioxidants that drench the skin, leaving it soft, smooth and plump.
$68.40 at Amazon$72 at Sephora
14
Sephora
Drunk Elephant A-Passioni retinol cream
Perfect for nighttime use, Drunk Elephant's cream is formulated with retinol and peptides to boost collagen production and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, as well as skin-nourishing ceramides and fatty acids. This recommendation from Chang was high on the list of HuffPost reader must-haves.
$74 at Sephora$74 at Ulta
15
Dermstore
SkinMedica TNS Ceramide Treatment cream
Chang previously shared with HuffPost some of her favorite anti-aging creams, and this ceramide treatment cream by SkinMedica was among them. Turns out, our readers love it too! Although it was initially formulated to heal post-procedural skin, either from laser or chemical peels, it can also do wonders for extremely dry or compromised skin. It's been formulated with a unique collagen-promoting peptide blend aimed at targeted fine lines and, of course, ceramides, which are the essential building blocks of a healthy and hydrated skin barrier.
$72 at Dermstore$72 at Amazon
16
Dermstore
SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced moisturizer
This cream has a deliciously whipped texture that leaves a silky soft, velvety finish on the skin. It's formulated as an advanced wrinkle treatment with high doses of powerful ingredients like proxylane, blueberry extract and phytosphingosine. South African style icon Yasmin Furmie said she can't live without it.
$185 at Dermstore$185 at Blue Mercury
17
Dermstore
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Despite the nearly outrageous price point, HuffPost readers can't help but indulge in this luxurious, cult-fave moisturizer. And like so many of you out there with beautiful skin, Lyons can't live without her Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream. It's a science-forward cream that is rich with luxurious and effective botanicals, antioxidants and fatty acids to drench the skin in moisture and skin-loving ingredients.
$300 at Dermstore$300 at Sephora
