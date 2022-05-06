Even those devoted to taking meticulous care of their skin have been known to neglect the rest of their body. But skin care should not stop at the neck. Our whole bodies are covered in skin, and it deserves just as much TLC as the face. The skin on our body ages, too — loss of collagen and elasticity, dry skin, sun damage and more can cause issues like rough texture, wrinkles, discoloration, saggy skin and sun damage.
Investing in high quality body moisturizers can be a bit of a drag, especially when most of our bodies are covered in clothing. But taking the time to nourish your arms, legs, torso and hands with yummy creams that are loaded with powerful active ingredients is a great way to indulge in self-care that not only feels and looks good, but supports overall skin health.
We all know that using active ingredients like retinols and antioxidants can work wonders in anti-aging face creams, so why stop there? As dermatologist Dr. Y. Claire Chang has told HuffPost, “Retinol creams can help increase epidermal thickening, promote collagen synthesis and decrease collagen breakdown in photo-aged skin. By doing so, retinols can help prevent and soften wrinkles, smooth uneven skin texture and improve skin complexion.”
Using body and hand creams that are infused with retinol can have the same lovely benefits as face creams, and are great for anyone looking to elevate their body care regimen. The combination of hydrating ingredients with retinol and antioxidants strengthens, protects and repairs skin, and people can often see results quickly. As always, it’s imperative to be on top of your sunscreen and SPF game when using active ingredients on your body, as retinol can make your skin even more susceptible to the sun’s damaging rays.
Below we’ve rounded up some of the best, highly rated hand and body creams with retinol at a range of price points, starting at just $15.99. Keep reading and pick one up to pamper your hardworking body.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Paula's Choice retinol skin-smoothing body treatment
This silky smooth cream boasts a weightless formula that won't leave your skin feeling greasy. The combo of retinol and powerful antioxidants like vitamins C and E help to boost skin's appearance and health, while shea butter and evening primrose provide nourishing hydration.
Josie Maran whipped argan pro-retinol body butter
Whipped to perfection, Josie Maran's rich argan oil base is infused with pro-retinol from pink algae extract and antioxidants not only reduce the look of lines, wrinkles and discoloration but protects against environmental aggressors as well.
Musely FaceRx the body cream
If you're ready to go all in, you might want to consider a prescription option. Musely's body cream uses powerful retinol tretinoin, hydroquinone, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to treat everything from keratosis pilaris to hyperpigmentation and common signs of aging. Since you need a prescription from a dermatologist to use Musely Face Rx products, you have to register and sign in, giving you access to a quick telehealth appointment with an online dermatologist.
Versed firm ground retinol body lotion
Treat your skin to a firming, smoothing and brightening cream from Versed. Made specifically for dry and aging skin, it uses the power of encapsulated retinol alongside deeply hydrating ingredients like cocoa butter and vitamin E.
Chantecaille retinol body treatment
If you're looking for an ultra-luxurious splurge-y option, then Chantecaille's cream is as fancy as it gets. It can gently improve the look and texture of your skin. It's infused with powerful botanical ingredients alongside shea butter and sunflower oil for a truly nourishing experience.
NatureWell clinical retinol advanced moisture cream
NatureWell uses advanced micro-encapsulated retinol to help improve skin tone, smoothing texture and boosting firmness and elasticity. The pump dispenser conveniently delivers the right amount so you don't worry about wasting product and helps to lengthen the cream's product life. It's incredibly popular on Amazon, boasting 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 12,100 ratings. It's also the most affordable option on this list.