Even those devoted to taking meticulous care of their skin have been known to neglect the rest of their body. But skin care should not stop at the neck. Our whole bodies are covered in skin, and it deserves just as much TLC as the face. The skin on our body ages, too — loss of collagen and elasticity, dry skin, sun damage and more can cause issues like rough texture, wrinkles, discoloration, saggy skin and sun damage.

Investing in high quality body moisturizers can be a bit of a drag, especially when most of our bodies are covered in clothing. But taking the time to nourish your arms, legs, torso and hands with yummy creams that are loaded with powerful active ingredients is a great way to indulge in self-care that not only feels and looks good, but supports overall skin health.

We all know that using active ingredients like retinols and antioxidants can work wonders in anti-aging face creams, so why stop there? As dermatologist Dr. Y. Claire Chang has told HuffPost, “Retinol creams can help increase epidermal thickening, promote collagen synthesis and decrease collagen breakdown in photo-aged skin. By doing so, retinols can help prevent and soften wrinkles, smooth uneven skin texture and improve skin complexion.”

Using body and hand creams that are infused with retinol can have the same lovely benefits as face creams, and are great for anyone looking to elevate their body care regimen. The combination of hydrating ingredients with retinol and antioxidants strengthens, protects and repairs skin, and people can often see results quickly. As always, it’s imperative to be on top of your sunscreen and SPF game when using active ingredients on your body, as retinol can make your skin even more susceptible to the sun’s damaging rays.

Below we’ve rounded up some of the best, highly rated hand and body creams with retinol at a range of price points, starting at just $15.99. Keep reading and pick one up to pamper your hardworking body.

