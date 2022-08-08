Most of us are familiar with the basic rules of skin care, like always washing your makeup off before bed, incorporating a retinol in your routine and staying diligent with SPF. One thing that is often overlooked is how you sleep and, more specifically, what you are sleeping on.

The fabric of your pillowcase plays a role in the premature formation of wrinkles and overall skin health.

“Silk pillowcases are better for your skin,” Dr. Michael Jacobs, medical technology director at Cortina and a clinical associate professor of dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College, previously told HuffPost. “There’s less friction between your skin and the pillow, which reduces the negative effect that it can have on your skin.”

Joie Tavernise, a medical esthetician and founder of JTAV Clinical Skincare, explained that because silk bedding is softer than cotton, it won’t tug or pull at the skin as you move around during sleep and the skin remains flat as opposed to bunching and forming those sleep lines you get after a really good nap.

“Silk also absorbs less moisture than cotton or microfiber, so it won’t suck the hydration or night products from your skin overnight,” Tavernise added.

(A note about care: Silk may sound intimidating or expensive to clean, but unless otherwise noted, these pillowcases can either be tossed in with your laundry on a delicate cycle or hand-washed.)

Shop a list of 100% silk and natural silk alternative pillowcases below.

