CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream

: 4.6 out of 5 starsFormulated with peptides, hyaluronic acid and ceramides, this cream can help deeply hydrate the skin while helping to renew the skin’s natural barrier overnight. It's ideal for dry winter months or for anyone who battles dry skin year-round. And the price point can't be beaten.: "I bought this based on a recommendation by a dermatologist. This was a budget buy due to its price point. I have dry, mature fair skin. I am really particular with the creams I put on my face. I can tell in 5 minutes if something is going to be hydrating enough for my skin. This CeraVe cream is a winner when it comes to moisturizing and hydrating your skin. It also has working benefits in it like peptide complex, niacinamide and ceramides. These all work for your skin. It is very hydrating, so I use it mainly at night. It has no fragrant smell. It does its job and is a good night cream. You will feel the difference." — Michelle S.