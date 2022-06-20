Retinol
“Retinoids can actually help reverse the signs of aging that come from sun damage. They are known to improve fine lines and wrinkles by boosting collagen production in addition to helping to retain water in the skin. They can also work to minimize discoloration in the skin and give the skin more of a glow.” ― IIlyas
Antioxidants
“Antioxidants are a critical part of skin protection because they capture environmental free radicals present in pollution, ozone and UV exposure.” ―Prather
Ceramides
“Ceramides help to moisturize and strengthen the skin barrier, and protect the skin from external aggressors such as weather and pollution.” ― Kung
Lactic and glycolic acids
“Lactic acid is an alpha hydroxy acid that can improve hydration of the skin and promote skin cell turnover, [which] can improve the tightness of the skin and its overall appearance.” ― Illyas
Hyaluronic acid
“This sugar molecule occurs naturally in the skin and helps it to bind water to collagen, trapping it in the skin, so that it can appear plumper and more hydrated.” ― Kung
Peptides
“The most sophisticated and newest ingredient on the market for body repair are peptides. [These] are synthetic proteins with targeted functions in the skin, largely meant to replace growth factors.” ― Prather
SPF
“UPF clothing and sunscreen are the most important elements to anti-aging for the body from a preventative standpoint.” ― Illyas