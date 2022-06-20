It may go without saying that the way you take care of the skin on your face is the way you should take care of the skin on your entire body. After all, it ages in the same way.

Dr. Erum Illyas, a board-certified dermatologist with Schweiger Dermatology Group in Pennsylvania, said that sun spots on your shoulders or thinning skin on the underside of your arms are some of the most common indicators of skin aging on the body.

“In fact, the number one complaint I hear amongst men and women alike when it comes to body skin is the tissue paper-like wrinkling or crepe-like quality of the skin,” she said.

So, how can you combat that?

According to Dr. Heidi Prather, a board-certified dermatologist with Westlake Dermatology in Austin, Texas, fighting premature aging of the skin comes down to three key principles: protection, preservation and repair.

“Translated into skin care, we think of these three principles as sunscreen and antioxidants (to protect), retinols (to preserve) and peptides and growth factors (to repair),” Prather said.

You should also avoid using physical scrubs because it can break down the skin barrier of already aging skin, according to Dr. Elaine F. Kung, a board-certified dermatologist with Future Bright Dermatology in New York City.

Illyas said that other essential ingredients such as argan oil or lactic acid can also be helpful in creating a well-rounded skin care routine. Read on to learn more about which ingredients you should look for, how they work for aging skin, and some great products that contain them.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.