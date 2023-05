ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless tinted mineral sunscreen (SPF 50)

This sunscreen from ISDIN is tinted with an SPF 50. The sunscreen also claims to repair skin from sun damage using a blend of peptides and antioxidants.“I tried this based on several dermatologist You Tube and website reviews. It has been my favorite tinted sunscreen to date because it goes on smoothly giving just a hint of color and keeps me protected from the sun. It hasn't clogged my pores like other sunscreens I've tried. Also, there's a large amount of sunscreen for the price compared to others so it's a fair deal for a quality product.” — Barbara