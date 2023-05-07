Shoppingwalmartskin care sunscreen

10 Affordable Sunscreens With Powerful Anti-Aging Ingredients

Protect yourself from the sun and keep a youthful appearance with these multi-tasking sunscreens.

Revision Skincare broad spectrum <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRevision-Skincare-Multi-Protection-Broad-Spectrum-SPF-50-1-7oz-48g%2F136922382&subId1=6455da08e4b00eb7e63baa7e" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sunscreen" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6455da08e4b00eb7e63baa7e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRevision-Skincare-Multi-Protection-Broad-Spectrum-SPF-50-1-7oz-48g%2F136922382&subId1=6455da08e4b00eb7e63baa7e" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">sunscreen</a>, Aveeno <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAveeno-Absolutely-Ageless-Antioxidant-Daily-Moisturizer-SPF-30-1-7-fl-oz%2F47431330&subId1=6455da08e4b00eb7e63baa7e" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="daily moisturizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6455da08e4b00eb7e63baa7e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAveeno-Absolutely-Ageless-Antioxidant-Daily-Moisturizer-SPF-30-1-7-fl-oz%2F47431330&subId1=6455da08e4b00eb7e63baa7e" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">daily moisturizer</a> with SPF 30 and EltaMD broad spectrum <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FEltaMD-UV-Restore-Tinted-Anti-Aging-Face-Sunscreen-Broad-Spectrum-SPF-40-2oz%2F653449167&subId1=6455da08e4b00eb7e63baa7e" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="SPF 40" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6455da08e4b00eb7e63baa7e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FEltaMD-UV-Restore-Tinted-Anti-Aging-Face-Sunscreen-Broad-Spectrum-SPF-40-2oz%2F653449167&subId1=6455da08e4b00eb7e63baa7e" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">SPF 40</a>
Gone are the days when sunscreen did just one thing: shield us from harmful UV rays. Nowadays, sunscreens are also packed with ingredients that are good for your skin, like hyaluronic acid, to keep your skin soft and supple.

Some sunscreens can also double as a tinted moisturizer, so you don’t have to put on the foundation to even out your skin tone. But potentially most impressive are the sunscreens with anti-aging properties because they’re also helping reverse the aging damage from previous sun exposure.

These impressive SPFs don’t need to break the bank. Below, we’ve found best-selling anti-aging sunscreens you can shop at Walmart.

1
Walmart
Neutrogena Age Shield oil-free sunscreen (SPF 70)
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Designed to help you keep a youthful appearance, Neutrogena’s Age Shield facial sunscreen has a high SPF to keep you confident in the sun. The sunscreen is not only PABA-free and oil-free, but it’s also formulated to be moisturizing.

Promising review: “Best sunscreen for anti-aging. I have been using this sunscreen for years. I believe it has protected my face from much of the damage caused by the sun. It’s also a great daytime moisturizer.” — Marie E
$9.58 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Obagi Sun Shield broad spectrum tinted sunscreen (SPF 50)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Obagi’s sunscreen uses micro-shield crystal technology, which promises to disperse damaging rays before they can harm your delicate skin. Beyond its innovative technology, it also is tinted to enhance your complexion.

Promising review: “Love love love. Will never use another tinted sunscreen. This sunscreen is smooth, light to medium coverage (but looks dewy/natural) and is excellent at blocking out sun. I have used for 7 years and wear it every single day. I spend a lot of time in the sun and it does not show bc this stuff works!” — Candice
$53 at Walmart
3
Walmart
DRMTLGY anti-aging facial moisturizer with sunscreen (SPF 45)
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Formulated first-most as an anti-aging moisturizer, this product from DRMTLGY also has an added SPF 45. It uses hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help moisturize skin and zinc oxide to protect you from the sun.

Promising review: “I always used Elta sunscreen. This product is just as good and half the price. I love the way it absorbs quickly and my makeup goes on smoothly after. Great product, great price!” — Kathy
$41 at Walmart
4
Walmart
EltaMD UV Restore tinted anti-aging face sunscreen (SPF 40)
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

EltaMD says this sunscreen will protect you from the sun and help improve existing sun damage. It’s also crafted with ginger root extract and saccharide isomerate, which are said to improve skin’s smoothness and decrease fine lines while minimizing dark spots.

Promising review: “Due to my melasma was told by my Dr to always use mineral sunscreen, problem is I have medium tone skin and all mineral sunscreen leaves a white cast on me. this one has been working very well, no more white cast. Blends very well.” — Evy
$33.98 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Neutrogena Triple Age Repair anti-aging moisturizer (SPF 25)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Made with vitamin C, shea butter, and glycerin, this anti-aging moisturizer helps hydrate the skin. It also includes an SPF 25, so while it’s not primarily a sunscreen, it will still offer some necessary sun protection.

Promising review: “I'll be 60 yes old in 4 days & have used this for about a year now. I think it's great! Not oily & I have seen some smoothness of fine lines. This is a keeper, along with the night cream.” — Michele A C
$19.98 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Oars + Alps mineral sunscreen and anti-aging moisturizer (SPF 30)
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Crafted as a 100% mineral sunscreen and a facial moisturizer, this facial product is sweat and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Along with hyaluronic acid, this sunscreen uses alpine moss, vitamin E, and vitamin B5 to help moisturize skin.

Promising review: “It's hard to find a good SPF & moisturizer that's 100% mineral-based. This one works great and doesn't leave your face ghost white like other mineral sunscreens.” — Nick D.
$33.81 at Walmart
7
Walmart
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift broad spectrum facial sunscreen (SPF 30)
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This sunscreen has basically all the ingredients you want in an anti-aging facial moisturizer: pro-retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. The dermatologist-tested product has an SPF of 30 to keep your skin happy in the sun.

Promising review: “Perfect sunscreen and moisturizer. Love the added sunscreen protection of this product. Great for moisturizer under makeup.” — Dennis
$21.97 at Walmart
8
Walmart
ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless tinted mineral sunscreen (SPF 50)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This sunscreen from ISDIN is tinted with an SPF 50. The sunscreen also claims to repair skin from sun damage using a blend of peptides and antioxidants.

Promising review: “I tried this based on several dermatologist You Tube and website reviews. It has been my favorite tinted sunscreen to date because it goes on smoothly giving just a hint of color and keeps me protected from the sun. It hasn't clogged my pores like other sunscreens I've tried. Also, there's a large amount of sunscreen for the price compared to others so it's a fair deal for a quality product.” — Barbara
$70 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Aveeno Absolutely Ageless antioxidant daily moisturizer (SPF 30)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Aveeno’s anti-wrinkle moisturizer can help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while also protecting from the sun. With over 700 reviews, customers have great things to say about this face lotion with SPF 30.

Promising review: “By far this is the best face lotion that I have used. I am 74 years of age, I started using the Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Daily Moisturizer about four months ago and have seen a marked improvement in the over all appearance of my skin. Less lines and color spots and an overall even of skin tone.” — Charmane
$34.98 at Walmart
10
Walmart
Revision Skincare multi-protection broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 50)
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars

Green tea, pomegranate extract, vitamin C, and hyaluronic can help brighten, reduce fine lines, and hydrate skin. Somehow it does all that and still protects you from the sun with a strong SPF of 50.

Promising review: “This is the same product my dermatologist highly recommends. I've been using it for years and love it. I also love this fantastic price and quick delivery.” — Bobby
$52.64 at Walmart
