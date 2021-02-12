What can you do to help? First, recognize that the Asian American community is under attack, then take action. Below, activists and advocates share eight things you can do to help the community as an ally.

Spread awareness on social media.

Since these racially motivated attacks began, many Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) advocates have decried the lack of media coverage and the seeming indifference of many Americans to these attacks.

Now that you’re aware of what’s going on, share what you know with friends and family on social media. Speak out and stand in solidarity with the Asian community.

“People are hurting and want to feel like their voices are being heard,” said Zeena Koda, the co-founder of Asian American Collective. “Use the power of the internet to bring awareness to our larger community and educate each other.”

Not sure what to say? That’s OK. Pass the mic by retweeting and sharing the words and work of Asian American activists who are speaking out and trying to disseminate information about how to help. For instance, the post below from @dearasianyouth. (And while you’re at it, follow more Asian voices on Instagram and Twitter to diversify your feeds.)