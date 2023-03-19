38 Organization Solutions For Anyone Who Whines About Cluttered Spaces

Popular items from this list include:
- A well-disguised coffee pod tray that sits so neatly under cabinets, you’ll have to squint your eyes to even notice it.
- A stackable cutlery organizer that will tidy up your once nightmarish kitchen drawers, and finally arrange silverware so you can open and close said drawers with ease.
- A waterfall hanger solution that affords you the ability to make some new springtime purchases, since you can store just as many outfits in your closet — but now with a bucketload of more rod space.
A well-disguised coffee pod tray
Includes: 3M double-sided mounting, self-adhesive tape, and spacers for different cabinet sizes.Promising review:
"Love these things! Best thing I impulse bought on Amazon.
I didn't want a tray thing or a stand thing for coffee pods that would take up more counter space I don't have. Using a drawer is out of the question, too. Enter the E-Z Shelf by Perfect Pod! Exactly what I needed and wanted. I was hesitant after seeing reviews saying they it won't stay closed. I have been using these things twice a day since I got them in my hot lil hands, and they are still working perfectly!
No problems with pods not fitting, shelf not closing, or not sticking to the under-cabinet like other reviewers! They work perfectly! Don't know why more people don't want these, as they are super handy for us with little counter spaces! Update: It's been a year and these are still in perfect shape and used everyday with no problems! Still highly recommended!
" — Amazon customer
A stackable cutlery organizer
One tray fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery.Promising review:
"THE BEST silverware storage organizer compartments I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately we have a small shallow and narrow drawer in our house but it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized.
The only reason I would hesitate would be if your drawer is not adequately deep, but from reading reviews people said if they had 3.5 inches of depth it would be just fine, which is exactly what I have and there’s adequate drawer depth for me. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I still had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!
" — oceantiff
Two inconspicuous lil' slide-out utensil drawers
Promising review:
"This product works exactly as I'd hoped and is now neatly under my desk without taking up so much room that I bump it or knock it off when I sit down. Adhesive stuck on easily and feels very sturdy. Remember to be realistic in terms of the weight of objects you put in these drawers (i.e. don't fill it with heavy items and then get upset when the adhesive wears down quickly). Pens, paperclips, Post-Its, earbuds, and scissors all fit in mine and I will definitely buy these again for our other desks.
" — Shopping Mama
A waterfall hanger solution
Just look at all that new usable space!Promising review:
"Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses and has been holding very well.
When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" — Dennis A. Evans
A set of clear stackable drawers
Promising review:
"These drawers are just what I needed to organize loose items under my bathroom counter! They fit all of my nail polish perfectly. I wasn't expecting them to look so nice, and had planned to put them under the sink. I was very surprised by the quality and have kept them on my counter for easier access.
I'm very happy with these drawers and I'm going to buy a couple more to stack under my sink. Since they can be customized by stacking, they're a great way to organize around those annoying pipes under the sink.
" — Katie Steinberg
A wall-mounted toothbrush holder and dispenser
This game-changer includes a toothbrush dispenser (which means less product waste!), four cups and holders, and
a place to store your toothbrushes! Talk about a quick-fix bathroom product
!Promising review:
"I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us!
There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. Would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, Q-Tips, or flossers.
" — Sariyah J
AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
A makeup organizer
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor AnaMaria Glavan
uses this and raves about it! Here's what she has to say:
"This nifty little organizer looks beautiful, can fit ALL of my everyday makeup, and (drumroll please) it keeps clutter at bay in my bathroom
— which is extremely tiny. I can fit so 👏 damn 👏 much 👏 inside of this four-drawered thing. Here are all the products that I currently have in there: 32 lipsticks, six blushes and bronzers, two large highlighter sticks, one foundation bottle, three concealers, two contouring sticks, two rollerball perfumes, two primers, and the bottom drawer contains so many lip pencils, eyeliners, and eyeshadow sticks that I didn't even bother counting. But the real winner winner chicken dinner here? I have easy access to all the makeup I use every single day and can see all of it at once. I don't have to dig around the bottomless pit that is one of my many, many makeup bags anymore — I just have to open and close a drawer
."
A foldable tiered jewelry stand
Promising review:
"I love how this organizer allows me to store my jewelry and makeup that I use daily in one place. Well organized, and they look great in white to fit my room style. Like it!" — Kristy
A shirt folder
Promising review:
"My first reaction was 'Why did I buy this?' because when I opened the box and wasn't too convinced by the way it looked. Then I gave it a try with a couple of shirts I had just washed and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neat, and easy.
I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game changer this is. It's a must-try! I am in love with how beautiful it leaves my clothes.
" — Jesus Antonio Vedia
A handy bedside caddy
Promising Review:
"Bought this to hold my 11” MacBook Air, my small Star Wars pocket journal, my Apple TV controller, soundbar controller, glasses, and TV controller and some pens...works perfect and the size is perfect. Very sturdy for the lightweight I’ve applied, looks great, and very handy to keep my need-to-have items close while I do my dialysis in bed. Perfect for the couch potato connoisseur." — Christian
A sweet macrame fruit hammock
Knapp's Knots
is a San Diego-based small business owned by Anastasia Knapp who is quite possibly making the cutest macrame and wood crafts you've ever seen. Promising review:
"Absolutely love my fruit and veggie hanging basket! I have a small kitchen and this saves so much counter top space! I love it! Very easy install too!" — Sarah Zwickl
A transparent nail polish organizing case
Promising review:
"There are PERFECT for organizing and storing your nail polishes and tools. You can organize them by color, brand, season, however you want! The polishes take up less space and you can clearly see them and choose what you want for your next mani. Also, you can store them upright just like salons do. They're perfect!" — Arielle Mansion
A CovoBox
And! You can customize this to fit your exact needs by choosing the size and color theme.Covogoods
was founded by Camille, who wanted to decorate a room with pieces that would add texture and interest to the space, provide additional storage and organization, *and* hide ugly things like electronics and cords. The Utah-based home decor small biz now offers decorative books by color, hidden storage book boxes, blank decorative books, secret door books, cut book spines, faux book panels, electronics hiders, and fairy book houses — just to name a few!Promising review:
"I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" — AmazonEmme
Or! An attractive faux wood top electrical cord box
Promising review:
"I purchased this cable box to hide a bunch of cords for a router, mini cell phone tower, etc. I shopped around a bit because I wanted something that looked nicer than just a plastic box. This was the best solution I found. I like the faux wood top of it, I actually wish the sides were the same design but again I do like the aesthetic of this box. It fits a ton of cords and wires. This was a fast and satisfying fix to my cord problem. I will be purchasing another one of these boxes for a different area of the house. It was worth the money for me as it looked better than the other cable boxes I could find and it really did solve the problem.
" — Kindle customer
Elizabeth Lily / BuzzFeed
A shower curtain liner
Promising review:
"I love this shower curtain. It's very functional. I don't have enough storage space in my bathroom. This curtain is a lifesaver. I use all the pockets, and can keep heavy things in them too. Nothing has ever happened." — svhare
A ultra-thin electrical outlet cover
Promising reviews
: "Very very nice. I am a renter so putting a huge hole in the wall to hire my wires was not going to happen, after searching for something that can help with the look of the wires in my living room, I am glad to have come across this socket! I love love it. I just installed it last night, I’m extremely happy with the look and the adhesive works really good. I highly recommend." — Nlizr
A hanging T-shirt organizer
The Roll Keeper
is a small, woman-owned business based in Castle Rock, Washington. They create unique, handcrafted storage solutions.Promising review:
"These Roll Keepers made it so much easier to store my T-shirts, jeans, towels, etc., leaving ample room in my closet or drawers for additional items. I only need one hanger to hang 12 to 16 items! I definitely recommend this item for those who have limited space and wish to be more organized while looking less cluttered. I will be purchasing more." — Shanette Labonte
A drawer organizer set
Promising review:
"Perfect for a standard-size bathroom drawer! All five containers fit and I’m able to separate out my hair products/brush/comb, hair ties, razor blades, and the misc. items such as headbands for face washing. The frosted look is great and just what I desired. Almost wish I had more drawers to organize with these!" — Jen
A set of shelf bins
The set includes: five drawers and one egg holder. Promising review:
"I’m in love! I don’t know if it's my obsession with being organized but it’s a game changer! No longer trying to reach for stuff in the back of the fridge and knock over a bunch of stuff in the process. I just slide it out grab what I want and slide it back!" — Libbey Durkee
And some fridge organization labels
Organise Life
is a small business in Australia that focuses on pantry and home labels.Promising review:
"My fridge looks so organized. The words are clear and easy to read, and they look fantastic." — Etsy customer
A Command sponge caddy
This container features drain holes and a base tray to catch any drippy mess. Plus, it is dishwasher safe and attaches via Command strips, so it won't damage walls.Promising review:
"THIS is such a great invention! SO happy I found this! I was looking to purchase a flip-down cabinet add-on to make the faux-front of the sink cabinet a usable tray for a sponge. This is actually not only immensely easier, but also better, since you can empty the water with the pull-out bottom tray.
Beyond easy to install and made me a very happy customer!" — Sta So
A simple-yet-magnificent lid organizer with adjustable dividers
Promising review:
"This product does exactly what it's supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." — S. Hawthorn
Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed
A set of Shoe Slotz
BuzzFeed Shopping home editor Sally Elshorafa has used these and says:
"This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz
. They fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes." Promising review:
"I will spare you the horrific 'before' picture of the complete nightmare that was my closet floor. Just imagine a dusty mess with shoes thrown all over each other in a sad attempt at giving some appearance of order, and you will have a good idea of why buying this shoe organizer was one of the best ideas I've had this year. The floor now looks so neat and tidy I can't believe my eyes every time I open my closet doors.
" — Veronica, just an average reader, you know?
A hanger stacker
This simple structure arranges them in a system so you can easily grab one and hang without the headache.Promising review
: "Working in retail for a million years, I know how amazing these can be in keeping your life less chaotic! I put off ordering for months, and I'm mad at myself that I did, because these beat a box of hangers hands down!
I ordered two, one for dress/shirt hangers and one for skirt/pant hangers. They arrived today, seem to be made of the same metal that I've used in retail stores, appear to be sturdy, and are super easy to assemble!
The only thing I had to stop and think about is which side of the base should face up. It comes with all the hardware and tools for assembly. A great buy!
" — KatieLee333
An over-the-door basket system
Promising review:
"This cabinet door organizer is the perfect use of vertical space in my small bathroom! I now have all my supplements and bathroom potions out of my tiny hall linen closet and conveniently located on the door for easy access! Great product!" — Amy
Shelf dividers
Promising review:
"If you need to Marie Kondo your closet, this is really useful and it looks really nice.
I got the grey ones. Bought two to see how they were. Perfect. Bought six more. Loving it! It's also ready to install right away." — Nicolò R.
Sleek clear apothecary jars
Promising review:
"These are fantastic bathroom containers. I ordered after seeing them at a friend's house. They are a plastic that is sturdy. The lid fits tight enough to stay on, but isn't difficult to open. I have them in both bathrooms. They fit any decor and hold cotton swabs perfectly." — Erica Morris
A convenient cable management sleeve
Promising review:
"These were EXTREMELY useful to me; I like them a lot. I have a very busy workspace at home, with two monitors and a tablet and big keyboard, speakers, NAS drive, etc., and it was very cluttered. But with these I managed to clean it up A TON. Now it looks much nicer, is much cleaner, and safer. Definitely would recommend getting these if you have a bunch of stray cables hanging around your desk area and such.
After I zip-tied all of my big bundles of cables and adapters and such together and up and down the desk, I wrap these around the bundles for a nice, clean, less hazardous look — Aaron
Space-saving vacuum bags
Promising review:
"This is a supreme product. The bags are made of thick, quality plastic. It is very easy to seal and to vacuum. I placed a dryer sheet in each sealed bag to keep the clothes smelling fresh. My closet looks so well organized, I have much more room and my winter clothes are stored safely and beautifully. I highly recommend this product." —AA
A gravity-defying bookshelf
Promising review
: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" — LaBuenaVidaMere
A glass desktop dry erase board
Promising review:
"This thing is absolutely perfect. I highly recommend for those of you working from home. I needed a white board but really didn’t have the space nor did I think a stand up board would be functional for me. This is the perfect solution. I have it set out right below my extra monitor and it is at my fingertips whenever I need to jot down an action item for myself. It has significantly helped to reduce my number of sticky notes. Helps to make my desk space cleaner and more efficient looking, which helps me to work better.
"— Shannon
Drawer organizers
Each set comes with four bins: a six-cell (for scarves, hankies, and ties), an eight-cell (for undies), a seven-cell (for bras), and a 24-cell (for socks). They're also collapsable and fold flat if you need to store them away!Promising review:
"No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place
, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." — M. Hanson
A simple yet remarkable felt insert
And this comes in so
many shades you'll easily find one to match the interior of any of your bags!Promising review:
"When you spend a LOT of money on a good bag, the last thing you need is a pen to leak or a dirty mark to ruin the lining. I couldn’t believe my luck when I discovered the EXACT product I was thinking of right here. I have the Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM with a light pink lining I wanted to protect, and right here a pink liner fits perfectly. You can remove the middle section if you wish, to hold more books, folder etc or keep it in (it has hook and loop strips at each end to hold it in place). I love that everything has a place — including a zipped compartment and the key strap lanyard, and of course if you want to change bags you can just lift it out and place all those essentials right into another.
Highly recommend this item." — BritGirlUSA
A cotton storage bin
Towels By Gus
is a family-run small business based in Sonoma, California, specializing in bath towels and linens made from 100% USA-grown cotton.Promising review:
"Finally my piles of linens and towels stay put! I use the flip-down front to pull out the bottom towel without the whole pile tumbling over! ! Saves so much time on constantly refolding everything in my linen closet. Great design!" — Jill K.
A hanging cabinet door organizer
Promising review:
"This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space.
Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners.
" — Kerry
A coat rack and storage shelf
Promising review:
"It’s a great fit in my small house! It’s lightweight and I was able to put it together by myself with the tool that was supplied. Fits lots of shoes and coats. I don’t have it mounted to the wall since we aren’t allowed to put holes in them, and it still holds up well!" — Amazon customer
A desktop organizer with five compartments
Promising review:
"I needed a remote organizer with a small footprint for my bedside table and this fills the bill beautifully! It's attractive, slim and trim, and built well. Who could ask for more?! I use the five compartments for my reading glasses, Amazon Echo remote, reclining bed remote, TV remote, and window fan remote. I'm a very happy customer. How often do you find a perfect product?" — Kindle customer
A handy dandy rolling laundry sorter
Promising review:
"It will make sorting and doing laundry much easier
. The cart has locking wheels to keep it in place. Also, each section is separate and can be lifted out on its own. Will work out much better than some previous versions I've had
where compartments where stitched together. I'm excited to use this. Was pretty easy and straightforward to put together." — Cassandra Samuels