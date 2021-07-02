Iles Formula Finishing Serum

Like skin care, some luxury hair essentials are worth indulging in. If you want to stop frizz while your hair is still wet, Claire said this luxury leave-in product is sure to be your BFF all summer long. “This hair serum is akin to a luxe leave-in conditioner with added UV and heat protection to boot,” she said. "I use this on all hair types (curly, straight, 1-4C, etc.) and the results are excellent."