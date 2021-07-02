A fresh blowout can make anyone feel unstoppable, especially when it’s smooth to touch and has volume for days. However, as high humidity levels and the summer heat come into play, frizz can make it harder to keep your ’do looking fresh and full of life.
To protect your hair from feeling like an unmanageable, poofy, rough or dry mess, six stylists shared 10 blowout-saving essentials (think serums, treatments and more) to keep on hand next time the mugginess becomes too much to handle.
1
ColorWOW Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment
ColorWow
2
Iles Formula Finishing Serum
Iles Formula
3
Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray
Oribe
4
Nunzio Saviano Anti-Frizz Sheets
Nunzio
5
Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother
Olaplex
6
Calista StyleDryer Pro Hair Drying Brush
QVC
7
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase
Kitsch
8
Paul Labrecque Color Finish Polish & Seal Droplets
Paul LaBrecque
9
Hair Play Set 3 Extra Hold Styling Foam
Hair Play
10
Jamaican Black Castor Oil Growth Serum
NaturAll
