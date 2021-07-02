Style & Beauty

Stylists' Favorite Anti-Frizz Hair Products To Keep Your Summer Blowouts Smooth

Humidity is no match for these picks from stylists.

A fresh blowout can make anyone feel unstoppable, especially when it’s smooth to touch and has volume for days. However, as high humidity levels and the summer heat come into play, frizz can make it harder to keep your ’do looking fresh and full of life.

To protect your hair from feeling like an unmanageable, poofy, rough or dry mess, six stylists shared 10 blowout-saving essentials (think serums, treatments and more) to keep on hand next time the mugginess becomes too much to handle.

ColorWOW Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment
ColorWow
In-salon keratin treatments may keep your locks smooth and sleek during the summer months, but they are also costly to maintain. Treat your locks to an at-home frizz treatment that won’t break the bank with the Dream Coat. "This a great blow-drying product — which lasts between three to four shampoos — to consider. It activates with heat and tension to seal out moisture, and keeps the hair smooth without being flat," licensed hairstylist Andrea Claire said.

Get ColorWOW Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment for $28.
Iles Formula Finishing Serum
Iles Formula
Like skin care, some luxury hair essentials are worth indulging in. If you want to stop frizz while your hair is still wet, Claire said this luxury leave-in product is sure to be your BFF all summer long. “This hair serum is akin to a luxe leave-in conditioner with added UV and heat protection to boot,” she said. "I use this on all hair types (curly, straight, 1-4C, etc.) and the results are excellent."

Get Iles Formula Finishing Serum for $50.
Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray
Oribe
Tired of using frizz-eliminating hair sprays that don’t work? Claire suggested switching to this anti-humidity spray, as “it keeps your blowout pristine by blowing out the moisture in the air.”

This product isn't for everyone, though. “It may be too heavy for finer hair textures and can flatten the style," Claire said.

Get Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray for $42.
Nunzio Saviano Anti-Frizz Sheets
Nunzio
Just like dryer sheets cut down on static, “these anti-frizz sheets (which can be used on all hair types) beat static and frizz on-the-go, even when the humidity is sky high," New York-based hairstylist Nunzio Saviano said.

But that’s not all these sheets can do. “In addition to taming flyaways, these sheets also add shine and provide UV benefits to the hair, making it the perfect item to keep in your beach bag all summer long,” Saviano added.

Get Nunzio Saviano Anti-Frizz Sheets for $18.
Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother
Olaplex
Humidity creates frizz by taking the moisture out of your hair, celebrity hair stylist Chad Kenyon told HuffPost.

Because of this, he advised switching to this leave-in frizz cream. “It contains patented bond-building technology to relink hair bonds and can also reduce frizz, and speed up drying time,” he said.

Get Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother for $28.
Calista StyleDryer Pro Hair Drying Brush
QVC
“Pro tools are essential in keeping frizz to a minimum,” veteran stylist and salon owner Maria McCool said. “If you don’t want to use a clunky dryer to dry your hair, switch to this drying brush. It uses fusion technology to stop frizz and add fullness and shine.”

Get Calista StyleDryer Pro Hair Drying Brush for $69.
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase
Kitsch
Yes, even your pillowcase can be a contributor to your frizz. "Friction from a cotton pillowcase often causes it," McCool said, but added that remedying this problem is an easy fix. “Switching to a satiny silk pillowcase can smoothen down frazzled locks as you snooze,” she said.

Get the Kitsch Satin Pillowcase for $19.
Paul Labrecque Color Finish Polish & Seal Droplets
Paul LaBrecque
To ensure your hair stays shiny and frizz-free for the entire duration of your blowout, celebrity hairstylist Paul Labrecque makes these nondrying, alcohol-free silicone droplets that “keep the hair from swelling as nature does its thing,” he said. Plus, its lightweight texture and UV filters prevent color fade and discoloration, making it a summer multitasker.

Get Paul Labrecque Color Finish Polish & Seal Droplets for $24.
Hair Play Set 3 Extra Hold Styling Foam
Hair Play
Mousse may bring images of dry and straw-like hair to mind, but Claire said this product isn't anything like mousse from the ’90s. “This moisturizing liquid hair foam is in an air pump, making it similar to mousse, but without the drying effects some mousse products have,” Claire told HuffPost. “It’s great for all hair types. I have used it for diffusing curly hair, or as a blowout product to block out humidity.”

Get Hair Play Set 3 Extra Hold Styling Foam for $24.
Jamaican Black Castor Oil Growth Serum
NaturAll
Frizz can be caused by a myriad of reasons, including overwashing and using harsh products (containing sulfates and parabens) that strip away your hair's natural oils, according to natural hair care expert Muhga Eltigani. To achieve healthier and bouncier tresses, Eltigani advised using this growth serum on your hair and scalp (or as a hot oil treatment). “It replenishes the sebum on your scalp, doesn't leave a greasy residue or clog pores," she said. "It also brings balance to your natural oil levels, making it a great product to use, even if your scalp is too oily.”

Get Jamaican Black Castor Oil Growth Serum for $15.50.
