Jamaican Black Castor Oil Growth Serum

NaturAll

Frizz can be caused by a myriad of reasons, including overwashing and using harsh products (containing sulfates and parabens) that strip away your hair's natural oils, according to natural hair care expert Muhga Eltigani . To achieve healthier and bouncier tresses, Eltigani advised using this growth serum on your hair and scalp (or as a hot oil treatment). “It replenishes the sebum on your scalp, doesn't leave a greasy residue or clog pores," she said. "It also brings balance to your natural oil levels, making it a great product to use, even if your scalp is too oily.”