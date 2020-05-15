Maskless Anti-Lockdown Protester Invades Reporter's Social Distancing Space

A maskless man protesting against COVID-19 safety measures on Long Island was captured on video Thursday deliberately invading a reporter’s social distancing space.
“I think you need to back away from me,” said News 12 Long Island reporter Ken Vesey, who was wearing a mask, as he turned away during the confrontation.
“No, I’ve got hydoxychloroquine,” the unidentified protester, who was wearing a Trump T-shirt and red MAGA hat, responded as he strode closer. “I”m fine.”
That drug, touted by President Donald Trump, has not proven to be effective against COVID-19 and can have lethal side effects.
On Twitter, Vesey said covering the protest in Commack, N.Y. has been difficult:
Twitter followers had a suggestion: Don’t give those protesters air time:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- How to switch off from work when home is your office
- 8 sleep tips if coronavirus anxiety is keeping you up at night
- How long does coronavirus live in the air?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
- Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today