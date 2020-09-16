Anti-Maskers March Through Target: 'Take Off Your Mask!'

Video showing a group of maskless demonstrators parading through a Target store in Florida and hollering at customers take off their masks has gone viral on social media.

The video, apparently taken by someone shopping in the store, popped up on Reddit, and later on Twitter. It shows some protesters wearing red MAGA shirts or hats and bellowing, “Take it off.”

Anti-maskers in Florida invade a Target pic.twitter.com/Z8TWbl8ihD — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 16, 2020

One participant was Cristina Gomez, who shared a livestream of the protest as she marched through the Target in Ft. Lauderdale on Tuesday.

In the livestream, Gomez and others in the group can be heard shouting, “Take your mask off!” and cheering on customers to join them. They blasted the song “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister.

“If an infant doesn’t wear a mask, then no one should wear a mask,” says Gomez in her livestream, before adding: “People looking at us like, ‘What’s going on?’ Isn’t it crazy how people now look at me like we crazy because we don’t have a mask on? I think y’all crazy for having a mask.”

Neither Gomez nor Target immediately answered HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Before the protest, Gomez had promoted it with a graphic on her Facebook page, calling it an “anti mask flash mob.”

Target, like many retail chains, requires shoppers to wear masks or face coverings, except those with medical conditions and young children. The store where the anti-mask protest was held greeted telephone callers with a recorded reminder that face masks are required and that disposable masks will provided if needed.

Gomez made waves in June in at a public meeting of Palm Beach County commissioners, where she gave an animated speech against the local mask mandate.

“You literally cannot mandate somebody to wear a mask knowing that that mask is killing people,” she said. “Every single one of you that are obeying the devil’s laws are going to be arrested and you, doctor, are going to be arrested for crimes against humanity.”

Video of those comments also went viral:

This angry Florida woman argued today against the mask mandate, while bringing up the devil, 5G, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, "the pedophiles" and the deep state.



Enjoy... pic.twitter.com/yqKUZNQYLQ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 24, 2020

Currently, 34 states and the District of Columbia mandate face coverings in public spaces. Florida is not among them, but some localities in the state have mask requirements.

Nearly 200,000 people have died from coronavirus in the United States. Florida has logged more than 12,700 deaths.