Orthodox Jew Allegedly Beaten On New York Street In Anti-Semitic Attack

The new year rang in with yet another anti-Semitic attack in New York.

Two women in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon allegedly punched and yelled anti-Jewish epithets at an Orthodox Jewish man, according to local reports.

The 22-year-old man was on a street corner in Williamsburg when the women began harassing and then chasing him down a street around 12:40 p.m., the New York Daily News reported, citing police.

“Fuck you, Jew! I will kill you Jew!” one of the women allegedly screamed.

Stephanie Keith via Getty Images Demonstrators take part in a rally in support of the Jewish community on New Year's Eve in Brooklyn, New York, following recent anti-Semitic attacks.

The man was reportedly chased about three blocks before he was struck in his face and throat. His cellphone was also smashed on the ground.

Witness Moses Weiser, speaking with CBS New York, said the man’s attempt to call the police appears to have prompted the women’s turn to physical violence.

“They took him in, they threw him down to the ground and broke his phone and threw the phone to his head,” he told the station. “It’s unbelievable what’s going on. It’s a shame.”

Spencer Platt via Getty Images Members of the unarmed crime prevention organization, the Guardian Angels, patrol in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on New Year's Eve in New York City.

The women, ages 24 and 34, were taken into custody by police and the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The youngest of the two women was charged with second-degree assault and criminal mischief. The second woman was questioned and released without charges, CBS New York reported.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

mpi43/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx New York Cty Mayor Bill De Blasio visits the Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights and the Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters on Dec. 27 to speak about recent anti-Semitic attacks in the New York City area.

Hate crimes against members of the Jewish community have been on the rise in New York.

Saturday’s stabbing of five people celebrating Hanukkah in the town of Monsey was the 13th anti-Semitic attack in New York since Dec. 8, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has said there will be an enhanced patrol presence in Jewish communities in response to the hate-fueled uptick.

“People MUST be able to walk their own neighborhoods free from fear,” he tweeted Wednesday while confirming the two suspects’ arrests in the Williamsburg incident.