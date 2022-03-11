Amazon A sleep headband helps keep snoring noises out and allows you to play soothing sounds instead.

Getting a good night’s rest is a necessary, but not always easy task. Many factors can contribute to why your sleep quality may be suffering, including scrolling through your phone right before bed, drinking caffeine too late and, for some people, having to sleep next to a very loud snorer.

Though annoying for those who have to hear it, snoring is incredibly common and affects 57% of men and 40% of women in the United States. It’s also important to note that excessive snoring could be caused by underlying health issues such as sleep apnea, and to consult with a doctor if problems persist.

When it comes to sleeping beside a snorer, it can seem impossible to actually get more than a few winks a night while dealing with the disruptive sound of a small bear in your ear. But if you can relate to this frustrating predicament, fear not: We asked other HuffPost readers to tell us their must-have items when it comes to sleeping next to their snoring partner.

While a couple of people said that the answer is to literally build another room to sleep in, there were several practical suggestions, like reusable earplugs, white noise machines and a sleeping headband mask. Check them out below.