Anti-Valentine's Day Gifts For All The Heartbreakers Out There

It’s a tough time for nonromantics: Love’s not just in the air, it’s all over the place.
But don’t worry, heartbreakers. If you’re hoping for a night in away from all the Valentine’s Day madness, we found the best anti-Valentine’s Day gifts to get for yourself, your equally skeptical friends or your partner .
Take a peek at these anti-Valentine’s Day gifts that won’t make you gag:
1
A fancy, heart-shaped Dutch oven from Le Creuset
Le Creuset
2
A mat that's all about "me, myself and I"
Urban Outfitters
3
A mask to stay in and unbothered
Sephora
4
Ceramic plant pops that aren't for red roses
The Sill
5
A pair of earrings for a girls-only night out
Urban Outfitters
6
A stain remover that's perfect for when you're wining and whining
Uncommon Goods
7
A garland that puts ovaries before brovaries
Etsy / MissyBocu
8
A pair of socks for crazy cat ladies
ModCloth
9
A T-shirt that cuts right to the chase
Etsy / SouthernSugarStudio
10
A beauty fridge for your true loves
Urban Outfitters
11
A croissant destress ball
ban.do
12
A lipstick vibrator that's just for you
Dame
13
A bouquet of black roses that would make Beetlejuice smile
Amazon
14
A card with a disheveled Cupid
Etsy / HuckleberryPress
15
Teabags that'll have you spilling some tea
Uncommon Goods
16
A mask to shield you from cheesy Valentine's Day Instagram posts
ban.do
17
A mitt that professes your hatred
Always Fits
18
A candle that you'll swipe right on
Homesick Candles
19
A pair of socks that express your feelings perfectly
ModCloth
20
A sleep jumpsuit for lounging around
Anthropologie