Some Right Wingers Claim 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Success Is Because It's Anti-Woke

The animated film sold a whopping $377 million in tickets worldwide in its first five days, making it the biggest opening of 2023, despite some initial criticism for casting Chris Pratt as the voice of the mustached Italian plumber made famous in the Nintendo video game.

Advertisement

In addition, John Leguizamo ― who appeared in the 1993 live-action “Super Mario Bros.” movie ― criticized the new film for failing to include a Latin character.

“They messed up the inclusion,” Leguizamo told TMZ last week. “They dis-included. Just cast some Latin folk! We’re 20% of the population. The largest people of color group and we are underrepresented.”

Leguizamo’s frustration seemed to be a source of glee for some in conservative media, with Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk praising Nintendo because it “refused to let Mario Bros go woke!”

Mario Bros just grossed $377 million—a new record for animated features—despite John Lequizamo boycotting the film because it “messed up the inclusion” casting two white men, Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, as the Italian American leads. Nintendo refused to let Mario Bros go woke! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 10, 2023

Advertisement

Others piled on.

The original creator of Mario, Miyamoto, was heavily involved with the production of the animated film and insisted that it have as little plot as possible and just feel like one of the games



It has no woke narratives and all the characters are exactly like the original games pic.twitter.com/W3yX0NKrwT — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 10, 2023

It’s hard to find movies to see with the kids that aren’t woke and full of brainwashing trash. Super Mario Brothers was good 👍 pic.twitter.com/roAWjcxn6i — TheLizVariant (@LibsAreSoDumb) April 9, 2023

The anti-woke Super Mario Bros movie just set a global record. https://t.co/QfhIcHdvF8 pic.twitter.com/37Hrq4WZSm — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) April 10, 2023

The stir left some people confused.

Wait. Stop. Hold on. Now Super Mario Brothers -isn't- woke? Weren't these chuds marching up and down declaring it was woke trash because Princess Peach was shown to be competent? — Amanda Montagne (@AmandaMontagne) April 9, 2023

Do you ever have any other thoughts or are they all this obsessed? — Chris Taylor (@taylor4arizona) April 10, 2023

Advertisement

I guess that is like Bud Light still selling beer even though crybabies like @KidRock & @Travistritt arr boycotting them. Hmmmm — James (@Gatorsfan77) April 10, 2023

One person tried to get specifics on what made “Mario Brothers” “anti-woke,” which led to this head-scratching exchange:

What was anti-woke about it? — Mitch D (@m_downey) April 10, 2023

That it wasn't woke.

You are either with or against the woke mob, and since it wasn't with, it is against. — Aiden Aune (@doubleAidenA) April 10, 2023

This new conservative appreciation for the film is a far cry from when the trailers first came out last fall. Back then, some conservative types got into a tizzy because the trailer featured Rainbow Road, the climactic course for every Mario Kart game, according to TheGamer.com.

Advertisement

One person accused producers of including “woke pride flag nonsense” into the film.