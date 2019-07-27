The far right accounted for 73% of 425 extremist murders in the U.S. between 2009 and 2018, according to the ADL data.

Antifa is a loosely linked collection of groups of protesters who take on right-wing demonstrators on an ad hoc basis, rather than a single organized group. Designating such protesters as part of a terror group risks branding any demonstrators against a right-wing ideology as terrorists.

“It is dangerous and overly broad to use labels that are disconnected [from] actual individual conduct,” Hina Shamsi, director of the national security project at the American Civil Liberties Union, told The Washington Post last week. “Any such scheme raises significant due process, equal protection and First Amendment constitutional concerns.”