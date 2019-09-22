Antonio Brown Says He Will No Longer Play In The NFL After Patriots Cut

Antonio Brown said he will no longer be playing in the NFL after he was released by the New England Patriots on Friday following sexual assault allegations against him.

“Will not be playing in the NFL anymore,” the wide receiver said on Twitter on Sunday, suggesting that the NFL’s labor union, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), may take action over his abrupt removal.

“These owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime (sic) we will see if the NFLPA hold them accountable,” he added.

USA Today Sports / Reuters Antonio Brown was cut from the New England Patriots following sexual assault allegations brought against him by a former personal trainer.

A representative with the NFLPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brown’s removal from the team follows his former trainer Britney Taylor accusing him of sexual assaulting and raping her in a lawsuit filed in Florida earlier this month.

Taylor said Brown exposed himself and forcibly kissed her during a training session in June 2017. In another incident that month, she said he masturbated behind her and ejaculated onto her back. She also alleges that he forced her onto a bed and raped her in May 2018.

Miami Herald via Getty Images Brown, seen here during a game against the Miami Dolphins last week, announced Sunday that he will no longer play for the NFL after his dismissal.

An attorney for Brown has denied the allegations and said that Brown and Taylor had a “consensual personal relationship.”

Brown’s removal came less than two weeks after he agreed to a one-year contract with the Patriots. He previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for several years.