In a music video for her new film “Last Night In Soho” posted Wednesday, Taylor-Joy’s entrancing vocals give the psychological thriller a haunting, nostalgic vibe.

She plays Sandie, an alluring wannabe singer happened upon by Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), an aspiring fashion designer who “is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s.”

“But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker,” according to a YouTube synopsis of the film.

Taylor-Joy’s star turn as a chess champion in “The Queen’s Gambit” helped make her famous, but she’s wanted to develop her own music as well, she told the website Den of Geek.

She said her family called her the “Duracell Bunny” because of her constant need to perform.

“They’re like, ‘Where do we find the button to switch you off?’ because I’m always singing and dancing, and being a general nuisance,” Taylor-Joy told Den of Geek.