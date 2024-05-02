EntertainmentAnya Taylor-Joy

People Have 1 Burning Question About Anya Taylor-Joy’s Wild Red Carpet Look

The “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” star may have hit the bull's-eye for her most outrageous outfit yet.
Elyse Wanshel
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

The logistics of Anya Taylor-Joy’s arrow-themed outfit are making social media users quiver.

Taylor-Joy showed up to the Australia premiere of her new film, “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” on Wednesday in full warrior mode, wearing a sheer, gold chain-linked mini dress and headpiece that were both pierced with dozens of spears.

Taylor-Joy attends the Australia premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" on May 2, 2024, in Sydney. Her outfit for the premiere came from Paco Rabanne’s spring 1996 couture collection.
Taylor-Joy attends the Australia premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" on May 2, 2024, in Sydney. Her outfit for the premiere came from Paco Rabanne’s spring 1996 couture collection.
Don Arnold via Getty Images

The piece is from Paco Rabanne’s spring 1996 couture collection, according to Vogue. Taylor-Joy’s vintage look included arrows in the front and back of her outfit, just like it was originally shown on the runway.

The back of Taylor-Joy’s piercing piece. The over-the-top ensemble has spiked social media users’ interest.
The back of Taylor-Joy’s piercing piece. The over-the-top ensemble has spiked social media users’ interest.
Don Arnold via Getty Images

Naturally, the over-the-top ensemble spiked social media users’ interest on X, formerly called Twitter, with people poking fun at Taylor-Joy.

But most people were concerned about one specific aspect of the dress.

This is not the first time the “Queen’s Gambit” actor has worn a themed outfit to help promote “Furiosa,” which is a prequel to 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” and releases on May 24.

Taylor-Joy, who plays the role of Furiosa (previously portrayed by Charlize Theron), donned a halter-style studded mini dress that bore a resemblance to car tires at CinemaCon last month.

Taylor-Joy attends CinemaCon 2024 on April 9 in Las Vegas. This is another themed outfit the actor has worn for her new film, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."
Taylor-Joy attends CinemaCon 2024 on April 9 in Las Vegas. This is another themed outfit the actor has worn for her new film, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."
Shy McGrath via Getty Images

It seems like Taylor-Joy is particularly proud of the upcoming movie.

In a recent Entertainment Weekly cover story with “Furiosa” co-star Chris Hemsworth, Taylor-Joy spoke about her experience working on the film.

“I wanted something that was going to challenge my body and soul, and it was definitely that,” she said. “I think I was surprised. What I thought would be difficult was really easy, and what I thought would be easy was actually very difficult.”

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot