Anya Taylor-Joy Settles The Side Part Debate At The Golden Globes

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards broadcast on Feb. 28, 2021.

The Golden Globes mean nothing ― but this hair was everything.

Amid a long evening of glitches, awkward transitions, some great fashion and a lot of talk about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity, actor Anya Taylor-Joy provided, well, a bit of joy.

Our first sighting of the Golden Globe nominee for “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Emma” came on her stylist Law Roach’s Instagram account. Wearing a plunging emerald green custom Dior Couture gown, Taylor-Joy showed off something else surprising: her hair in a dramatic side part.

Side parts have come under fire as of late thanks to TikTok, with its most fervent users (Gen Z) declaring them “dead,” alongside skinny jeans and the crying laughter emoji.

And yet here Taylor-Joy is not only making a case for side parts but essentially ending the debate with this chic ’do by Gregory Russell.

Of course, we’d guess there was less strategy here than, say, during a chess game. But her side part is equal parts stylish and a sigh of relief for those still accustomed to life on the side (part).