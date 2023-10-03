Anya Taylor-Joy Weds Musician Malcolm McRae In Venice Ceremony

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Anya Taylor-Joy has gotten married.

The bride and groom made their commitments in front of an estimated 150 people, including actors Miles Teller, Julia Garner and Cara Delevingne.

The couple reportedly first met at the “Queen’s Gambit” premiere in March 2021. McRae, an actor in his own right and a member of the band More*, said on Instagram last year that he wrote an original song for Taylor-Joy, “Really Want to See You Again,” two days after meeting the Briton.

“I know that I’m high now, but I’ve gotta get this out,” McRae sings in the song. “I think we’re alike in ways that I can’t quite explain.”

Taylor-Joy first publicly mentioned her partner in an interview with Elle the following month.

While the couple was rumored to have secretly married as early as last July, those whispers were never confirmed. Taylor-Joy, who won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film the year prior, opened up about McRae in 2022.

“I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby,” she told British Vogue in March of last year.

“He loved it because he’s the same. I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading,” she continued. “We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well.”

Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy first met in 2021 and were married in Venice, Italy, over the weekend. Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Taylor-Joy mentioned in a Vanity Fair cover story last year that she endured a “devastating breakup” right before filming the 2020 Jane Austen adaptation “Emma,” saying it “challenged everything” and made her “incredibly insecure and very, very unsafe in my own skin.”

McRae apparently endured heartbreak of his own prior to meeting Taylor-Joy. His band’s bio on Spotify says he had “fallen in love with a young woman and followed his foolish heart” to Los Angeles, but that the relationship “was a disaster.”

While McRae reportedly spends much of his time in the U.S. and Taylor-Joy primarily resides in London, the actor told British Vogue last year that she was relieved to leave the dating scene.

