Anya Taylor-Joy received critical acclaim for her star turn as stylish chess prodigy Beth Harmon in “The Queen’s Gambit,” but as her many red carpet appearances have shown, the actor is a fashionista in her own right.

From glittering Met Gala gowns to pops of pink and green at events around the world, Taylor-Joy has a flair for style. Heck, she even settled the great side part debate of 2021 with her Golden Globes look.

In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up 57 photos of Taylor-Joy’s style evolution, from budding teen actress to Golden Globe winner.