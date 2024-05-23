LOADING ERROR LOADING

Anya Taylor-Joy says she’s become known in Hollywood for championing “female rage.”

In a GQ interview published online Wednesday, the Emmy-nominated actor reflected on the feminist principles that have influenced her career.

“I’ve developed a bit of a reputation for fighting for feminine rage, which is a strange thing, because I’m not promoting violence – but I am promoting women being seen as people,” she told the outlet. “We have reactions that are not always dainty or unmessy.”

Taylor-Joy recalled her film debut in 2015′s “The Witch” and convincing director Robert Eggers that her character, Thomasin, wouldn’t cry while being accosted by her family, as she’d be too infuriated.

“Eventually I said, ‘She’s angry; she’s fucking pissed. She’s been blamed time and time again, and she’s not doing anything. We have to stop with the crying,’” she told GQ.

Taylor-Joy also praised her character’s arc as Thomasin embraces her darker side and magically floats into the air, saying: “I feel so happy for her. Girl, fly, do your thing. Live deliciously.”

The actor reunited with Eggers for 2022′s “The Northman,” in which she played an enslaved woman named Olga who tries to discourage a man named Fjölnir from touching her. Once again, Taylor-Joy made the call on how her character would handle the situation.

“It was Anya’s idea for Olga to douse her hand with her own menstrual blood before slapping Fjölnir in the face,” Eggers told GQ, adding that it was a “very strong, defiant and memorable choice.”

Anya Taylor-Joy has had a meteoric rise since her feature film debut in 2015's "The Witch." Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press

“For all my championing of female rage, I’ve never been an angry person,” Taylor-Joy said in her GQ interview.

“For a long time the only time I ever got angry was on other people’s behalfs. I’ve always internalised this thing of … ‘If you treat me badly, it’s because I am the problem.’ And I’m so grateful for Furiosa, because there was a real moment where I started getting angry for myself.”