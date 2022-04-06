Shop Miss A AOA invisible acne patches speed up the process of clearing pimples and blemishes with the help of tea tree and cica.

As a longtime sufferer of hormonal acne flare-ups, I’m always skeptical when a product claims it can get reduce the size of pimples in only a couple hours. Aside from prescription gels and creams recommended by my dermatologist, I even tend to steer clear of putting anything extra on my face that may cause further irritation.

But around two years ago, during a rather intense flare-up that was wreaking havoc on my face and self-esteem, I came across AOA’s $1.77 skin acne patches while perusing Miss A, a site I regularly use to stock up on affordable beauty products. Though I’d never tried any pimple patches before, I had a couple of events coming up over the next few days and I didn’t want the boulders on my face to be my plus-ones. And as effective as my medicated products are, they don’t provide instant results.

What caught my eye about these was definitely the price: They were less than $2, so even if they didn’t work, it wouldn’t be a major loss. And part of the proceeds are donated to local and international charities for women’s shelters and breast cancer foundations. You can get the patches in two sizes: small (10 millimeters, which come in a 15-pack) and large (12 millimeters, which come in a 12-pack). This especially comes in handy when you have pimples of different sizes.

Miss A The AOA acne patches come in two sizes: small (10mm) and large (12mm).

Each translucent patch is infused with tea tree and centella asiatica extract (aka cica, a star ingredient in Korean skin care), which is good for the treatment of small wounds and skin hydration. Not only do the patches draw out the impurities that produce pimples, but they also protect and heal your skin during the process, keeping bacteria out. They also prevent you from picking at them (we all do it sometimes) so you don’t make them even more infected. And if you’re concerned about any other potentially harmful ingredients, fear not, as they are free of parabens, phthalates, artificial fragrances, sulfates and formaldehydes.

It’s recommended that you leave the patches on your face for four to six hours, but because they’re clear, you can keep them on if you have to run errands without them being super noticeable (or completely hidden under a mask!). Depending on how far along your pimple is, or how big it is, you may need to apply another patch after the first one to continue to healing process.

The adhesive really works and it actually stays on your face the whole time you wear it. Even when I sleep in them (I’m a side sleeper), they stay on and I forget I have them on every time because of how thin and light they are. I have yet to have a bad skin reaction, and they prove to be a much better (and less gross) alternative to popping.

