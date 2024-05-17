PoliticsAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Marjorie Taylor Greene house

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Claps Back At Sen. Fetterman After 'Jerry Springer' Diss

The congresswoman took the senator to task for a comment about her run-in with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene this week.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Friday rebuked Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) after he commented on her recent run-in with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

On Thursday, a House oversight committee hearing descended into chaos when the Republican made a snide remark about Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas).

“I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” Greene said.

Her gibe led to uproar in the chamber, prompting committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) to call for order. Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez demanded that the committee “take down” Greene’s statement.

“That is absolutely unacceptable,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person.”

“Are your feelings hurt?” Greene replied.

The following day, Fetterman took to X, formerly Twitter, to compare the incident to a pugilistic TV program.

In the past, I’ve described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show,” he wrote alongside a headline about Greene and Ocasio-Cortez. “Today, I’m apologizing to The Jerry Springer Show.”

Considering that Greene started things with her reference to Crockett’s eyelashes, many people thought Fetterman was unfairly placing blame on Ocasio-Cortez as well.

The New York representative soon tore into Fetterman with a fiery response.

“I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a ‘both sides’ issue,” she wrote in reference to Crockett, who is Black.

“But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one.”

The senator hadn’t responded to Ocasio-Cortez as of Friday afternoon, but other social media users weighed in on their remarks.

And things got heated.

