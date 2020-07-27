Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elections And Leaving America: Views from HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.
Comments have been edited for clarity, spelling, punctuation and length.
“Whether you like her or not she just made a great speech for every single woman in this country!”
— Linda Lee
“This was an impressive and inspiring speech, if you haven’t listened to it I would recommend tracking it down because it is worth it.”
— Marty Brown
“The worst thing that can happen is we become over confident Trump will lose. We all need to believe that Trump will win by one vote, and we need to encourage all to register, and vote early if possible.”
— BG Holder
“His handling of the pandemic is bad enough, but for me and others, putting military troops in cities/states, when they are not wanted, is far more alarming.”
— Donetta Thompson
“This is not only journalistically irresponsible, but borders on criminal as they are broadcasting unsubstantiated charges of criminality without evidence.”
— Stephen Michel
“This is why we need to pass laws diversifying ownership of news providers. The idea that six corporations control 90% of the media is nuts.”
— Noah Vale
“Because of greed and corruption, America has ignored income inequality for far too long which has eventually led to so many poor people who feel hopeless in America.”
— Jim Scott
“American dream sounds like a pipe dream that most can’t get. I absolutely agree with the article. US Politicians on both sides forgot that they serve people of this country and not corporations.”
— Andy Smitt