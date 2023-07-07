Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Joe Biden

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) threw her support behind President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign Thursday, saying that while there were issues the White House could do better on, his administration had done “quite well given the limitations” Democrats have.

Ocasio-Cortez made the comments on the podcast Pod Save America. Host Jon Favreau asked the lawmaker about the small field of Democrats hoping to unseat the president, self-help author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and if she planned to support Biden as primary season begins to heat up.

“I believe that given that field, yes,” she said. “I do think that there are ebbs and flows as there are in any presidency. There are areas that were quite strong, he came right out of the gate with the America Rescue Plan, and of course, the Inflation Reduction Act was a massive step in terms of our climate agenda.”

The New York Democrat went on to say that major issues existed in the halls of power, notably in the Senate.

“I think that until we have senators that are wiling to stand up and stare the filibuster in the eye, there are a lot of structural issues about the Senate,” she said. “The United States Senate will be what holds back this country from an enormous amount of progress.”

