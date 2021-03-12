Ocasio-Cortez Chides GOP For Dr. Seuss Obsession While Dems Pass COVID-19 Bill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) mocked her congressional Republican colleagues on Thursday for spending all of their energy in a frenzy over Dr. Seuss books while Democrats did actual governing.

Foremost among the congresswoman’s list of her fellow Democrats’ accomplishments was the passing of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which was signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday and will bring another round of stimulus checks to millions of Americans, as well as billions to state and local governments.

The GOP, meanwhile, “took a week to read The Cat in the Hat,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

This week in Congress:



Dems: Passed $1.9T COVID package to deliver stimulus checks (w/ dependents!), cut child poverty in half, extend $300 UI, prevent cuts in state + local services, largest-ever investment in Native communities, etc



GOP: Took a week to read The Cat in the Hat — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2021

Republican fervor over the so-called “cancellation” of Dr. Seuss for outdated and racially insensitive imagery has escalated ever since the company of the famed children’s author made the announcement that it would stop publishing six books earlier this month.

The affected books include “If I Ran the Zoo,” “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

Fox News has criticized the move as an example of “cancel culture” run amok — mentioning Dr. Seuss a whopping 85 times on March 2 — while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) addressed the controversy by tweeting out a bizarre video of himself reading “Green Eggs and Ham,” despite the fact that the book was not included on the list of works that would cease publishing.

Ted Cruz also cashed in on the Seuss outrage by asking supporters to send him $60 or more for autographed copies of “Green Eggs and Ham,” calling the book a “cancel culture collectible” and once again ignoring the fact that it will continue to be published as normal.

Ocasio-Cortez is not the only Democrat to lash out at her Republican colleagues for their fixation on Dr. Seuss. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) demanded that GOP members “stop talking about Dr. Seuss and start working with us on behalf of the American worker” on the House floor Tuesday.