Ocasio-Cortez, Bowman And Nadler Call For Andrew Cuomo To Resign Over Harassment Allegations

A majority of the Democratic delegation from New York — including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman and Jerry Nadler — have joined the call for state Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign from his position after several women came forward to say the governor had sexually harassed them.

“The repeated accusations against the governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point,” said Nadler.

In a joint statement, Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman cited not only the harassment allegations but an attorney general report suggesting that Cuomo hid data relating to COVID-19 deaths last year. The governor “can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges,” the pair stated.

Also joining the call for Cuomo’s resignation Friday were Democratic Reps. Yvette Clarke, Anthony Delgado, Adriano Espillat, Mondaire Jones, Carolyn Maloney, Grace Meng and Nydia Velasquez, all from New York.

Their near-simultaneous announcements come the day after the New York State Assembly opened an impeachment inquiry into the governor’s conduct.

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.) has already said Cuomo should step down, along with New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio and more than 50 state legislators.

Cuomo addressed the sexual harassment allegations during a press conference last week, apologizing for making anyone feel uncomfortable but saying that was not his intention.

