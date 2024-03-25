Ocasio-Cortez Has A Snarky Response To James Carville's 'Preachy Females' Insult

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Sunday quipped at Democratic strategist James Carville, who recently argued that “too many preachy females” have damaged President Joe Biden’s appeal in the eyes of male voters, particularly Black men.
“Maybe he should start a podcast about it. I hear men are really underrepresented in that space,” Ocasio-Cortez posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Ocasio-Cortez is one of the members of “the Squad,” a cohort of younger, more progressive members of Congress.
In a New York Times piece published Saturday, columnist Maureen Dowd wrote that Carville was fixated on “Biden bleeding Black male voters.”
“A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females” affecting the culture of the Democratic Party, Carville told Dowd, without naming any women in particular.
“‘Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.’ The message is too feminine: ‘Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas,’” Carville, a political strategist during Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign in 1992, added.
“If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election,” he continued. “I’m like: ‘Well, 48% of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?’”
Last week, Carville said that Black male voters need to become a priority for the Biden campaign because the group has become “disengaged.”
Black voters were essential for Biden’s 2020 win. However, a January USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll showed that Black voters’ support of Biden has decreased from 92% to 63%. Various other polls show similar data.
As such, former President Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, is looking to court Black voters, especially Black men.
Still, Carville told Dowd that Biden is “the best president that Black America’s ever had, Clinton and [Barack] Obama included.”
“You look at incomes, employment, poverty rates, access to healthcare,” he said. “It’s not where whites are, but it’s closer than it’s ever been.”