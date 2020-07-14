U.S. NEWS

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Right-Wing Twitter Is 'Child's Play' Compared To 'League Of Legends'

The lawmaker reveled that she hit Silver III in the popular multiplayer game, and when she isn't dealing with toxic players, prefers to "support the people."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) took to Twitter to celebrate her recent accomplishments in “League of Legends,” clarifying that sparring with “right-wing Twitter” was “child’s play” compared to the game’s often-toxic fanbase.

On Tuesday, the New York lawmaker tweeted that she had reached Silver III — a tier within “League of Legends” — calling it a “small quarantine accomplishment.”

The competitive online game where players choose from a variety of different “champions” to battle against one another and achieve objectives in an arena is split into nine tiers. Each tier represents the skill level of a player, with Silver ranking as the third tier.

In a reply, Ocasio-Cortez also revealed that “inting 13 year olds” had prepared her for dealing with the vitriol found within “right-wring Twitter.”

“Inting” is “League of Legends” slang for “intentionally feeding,” which means to purposefully sacrifice your character to put teammates at a disadvantage — a tactic sometimes used to get back at the many abusive players that fill the game’s community

After she was prompted by followers, Ocasio-Cortez revealed her preferred game characters, highlighting the likes of Sona, Janna, LuxMorgana and Lulu — all classified as either support or mage champions who heal and assist teammates or attack from afar.

“My role is to support the people,” Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that she has also dabbled with Soraka, another support character with a healing ability called “Wish,” which is described on the League of Legends website as: “Soraka fills her allies with hope, instantly restoring health to herself and all friendly champions.” Ocasio-Cortez called this ability the “Medicare for All of the game.”  

Reactions to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets ran the gamut from an esports company soliciting her for a “10-day contract” to others criticizing — and defending — the politician over her hobbies. 

This is not the first occasion that Ocasio-Cortez has revealed her gaming habits — in November 2019, the lawmaker shared an Instagram Story celebrating reaching the “League of Legends” Silver IV rank. Ocasio-Cortez also drew attention in May when she revealed that she was enjoying the Nintendo game “Animal Crossing” during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Jeremy Blum
