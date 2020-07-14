Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) took to Twitter to celebrate her recent accomplishments in “League of Legends,” clarifying that sparring with “right-wing Twitter” was “child’s play” compared to the game’s often-toxic fanbase.

On Tuesday, the New York lawmaker tweeted that she had reached Silver III — a tier within “League of Legends” — calling it a “small quarantine accomplishment.”

The competitive online game where players choose from a variety of different “champions” to battle against one another and achieve objectives in an arena is split into nine tiers. Each tier represents the skill level of a player, with Silver ranking as the third tier.

(For folks asking: on League) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2020

In a reply, Ocasio-Cortez also revealed that “inting 13 year olds” had prepared her for dealing with the vitriol found within “right-wring Twitter.”

“Inting” is “League of Legends” slang for “intentionally feeding,” which means to purposefully sacrifice your character to put teammates at a disadvantage — a tactic sometimes used to get back at the many abusive players that fill the game’s community.

Definitely. Right-wing twitter is child’s play compared to inting 13 year olds — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2020

After she was prompted by followers, Ocasio-Cortez revealed her preferred game characters, highlighting the likes of Sona, Janna, Lux, Morgana and Lulu — all classified as either support or mage champions who heal and assist teammates or attack from afar.

“My role is to support the people,” Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that she has also dabbled with Soraka, another support character with a healing ability called “Wish,” which is described on the League of Legends website as: “Soraka fills her allies with hope, instantly restoring health to herself and all friendly champions.” Ocasio-Cortez called this ability the “Medicare for All of the game.”

Won my promos on Sona, but I also play Janna, Lux, and Morg. Working on my Lulu, but it’s not ready for prime time yet — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2020

One can say my role is to support the people ☺️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2020

Sometimes I play Soraka and her ult is definitely the Medicare for All of the game — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2020

Reactions to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets ran the gamut from an esports company soliciting her for a “10-day contract” to others criticizing — and defending — the politician over her hobbies.

AOC has the capacity to withstand a constant barrage of death threats, horrific slander, incompetent co-workers, and an overall Sisyphean day job



AND THEN apparently at the end of the fuckin day comes home and boots up League of Legends solo queue my GOD — Aiden (@aidencalvin) July 14, 2020

In the past three months: AOC has gotten a sick tan, made it to Silver III on League, and crushed her primary opponent while being the most vocal leader in congress



Not sure how much longer simps can pretend to hate her — Chet Ubetcha (@LBK423) July 14, 2020

You playing League explains a lot about how you're able to handle the toxicity on this website so easily. — Map Nerd (@EarlGreyTango) July 14, 2020

Hey are you interested in a 10-day-contract?🙃 https://t.co/Dkt1bTk6kp — FunPlus PhoeniX (@FPX_Esports) July 14, 2020

Oh please, she can't have hobbies? Your boy Donald has golfed 365+ says if his presidency so far. League of legends doesn't cost millions in tax payer $ every round — Ravi (@ravi_em_) July 14, 2020

This is not the first occasion that Ocasio-Cortez has revealed her gaming habits — in November 2019, the lawmaker shared an Instagram Story celebrating reaching the “League of Legends” Silver IV rank. Ocasio-Cortez also drew attention in May when she revealed that she was enjoying the Nintendo game “Animal Crossing” during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

