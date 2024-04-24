Ocasio-Cortez Calls Fellow Democrat's Remarks On Sanders 'Shameful'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday it was “shameful” for fellow Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz (Fla.) to question Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) opposition to antisemitism.
Ocasio-Cortez’s comments followed Moskowitz slamming Sanders after he released a statement on Tuesday speaking out about the Senate not taking up his efforts to “end unfettered offensive military aid for Israel” for its attacks on Palestinian people. Both Moskowitz and Sanders are Jewish.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, Moskowitz replied to Sanders’ statement, writing, “Bernie, now do AntiSemitism. Why so quiet?”
Ocasio-Cortez jumped into the fray to denounce Moskowitz’s remarks.
“Sen. Sanders’ family was killed in the Holocaust. He dedicates his every moment to realizing tikkun olam,” she said to the Florida Democrat, referencing the Judaic concept of repairing the world. “His commitment to protecting innocents in Gaza stems FROM his Jewish values. He and many other Jewish leaders deserve better than to be treated this way. This is shameful.”
Moskowitz’s office did not immediately respond when reached for comment.
Sanders, the son of Jews who fled Poland to avoid antisemitic persecution in the 1920s, has long been a vocal opponent of U.S. aid to Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“I am very disappointed, but not surprised, that my amendment to end offensive military aid to Netanyahu’s war machine — which has killed and wounded over 100,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of whom are women and children — will not be considered,” Sanders said in his statement after his amendment was not included in the legislature’s spending bill for Israel. The bill is part of a $95.3 billion aid package that President Joe Biden signed Wednesday, with $26 billion going to Israel.