Ocasio-Cortez Slams NBC’s ‘Unacceptable, Disappointing' Tweet About Her DNC Speech

But a misleading tweet from NBC News made it sound as though she had snubbed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, sparking confusion online and a furious protest from Ocasio-Cortez.

“So @NBCNews how are you going to fix the incredible amount of damage and misinformation that you are now responsible for?” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter early Wednesday after the network issued a clarification for the initial tweet. “Because a 1:15am tweet to slip under the radar after blowing up a totally false and divisive narrative across networks isn’t it.”

NBC removed the initial tweet to prevent its further spread, but provided a screenshot “for the record.” The network said it should have included more detail on the nominating process.

Editor's note and clarification (1/2):



This tweet should have included more detail on the nominating process.



We have deleted the tweet to prevent its further spread, but it can be seen here for the record. pic.twitter.com/txXo4CCMOt — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 19, 2020

“Ocasio-Cortez was asked by the DNC to second Sanders’ nomination. The nomination is a procedural requirement of the convention,” NBC wrote in its clarification. “Ocasio-Cortez has previously endorsed Biden, & her speech was similar in length to other nominating speeches.”

The news outlet also published an article with the headline “AOC backs Sanders for president — ignores Biden in brief remarks.” It was updated to say “AOC symbolically nominates Bernie Sanders in 60-second DNC speech.”

The progressive Democrat, who endorsed and campaigned for Sanders in the Democratic presidential primaries, said she’d vote for Biden after Sanders dropped out of the race in April. Sanders, too, has endorsed Biden.

The DNC nominating procedure served as a tribute to Sanders, the only other Democratic candidate who won enough delegates to be formally nominated at the convention. However, some viewers, evidently unaware of this tradition, expressed confusion online, thinking Ocasio-Cortez was challenging Biden’s candidacy.

Not long after the address, Ocasio-Cortez provided an explainer for those who were confused and extended her “deepest congratulations” and support to Biden.

Several hours later, after NBC clarified its original message, Ocasio-Cortez said the network’s tweet was “completely unacceptable, disappointing and appalling” and noted media were made aware of the “procedural purpose” of her “routine” remarks well in advance.

This is completely unacceptable, disappointing, and appalling.



The DNC shared the procedural purpose of my remarks to media WELL in advance. @NBC knew what was going to happen & that it was routine.



How does a headline that malicious & misleading happen w/ that prior knowledge? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

She accused the network of waiting hours to correct the “obvious and blatantly misleading tweet,” which she said sparked vitriol, misinformation and confusion.

“All to generate hate-clicks from a pre-recorded, routine procedural motion,” she added.

So @NBCNews how are you going to fix the incredible amount of damage and misinformation that you are now responsible for?



Because a 1:15am tweet to slip under the radar after blowing up a totally false and divisive narrative across networks isn’t it. https://t.co/zf6Wqiotvv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

NBC did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on whether it would take further action.

In a lengthy statement on Facebook about her remarks, Ocasio-Cortez said that while Sanders didn’t win the nomination, the issues and injustices he fought against are still very real. She made clear in her address that she’ll continue to fight for systemic solutions to progressive causes.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!