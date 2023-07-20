Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Seems To Take A Shot At Matt Gaetz At Oversight Hearing

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) appeared to take a veiled shot at Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) on Wednesday after his fellow far-right Republican, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), displayed what appeared to be nude pictures of Hunter Biden with women she claimed were sex workers.

“If the gentlelady from Georgia wanted to follow evidence, we should also take a look at, hypothetically, a case where sex trafficking charges against a 17-year-old girl, potentially,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the House Oversight Committee hearing before she was notified her speaking time had expired.

She was ostensibly referring to allegations that Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel across state lines in violation of sex trafficking statutes.

Gaetz denied the allegations, and his attorneys said in February that the Justice Department had dropped its sex trafficking investigation without charges against the congressman.

Gaetz’s associate, former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in the probe. He cooperated with prosecutors against Gaetz and alleged he saw the congressman have sex with the 17-year-old and that she was paid, according to The New York Times.

Wednesday’s committee hearing included testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who claimed the Justice Department hamstrung their investigation into tax crimes by President Joe Biden’s son and pursued lesser charges than they had recommended.

Greene did not focus her questioning on those allegations, instead showing what appeared to be images of Hunter Biden making sex tapes.