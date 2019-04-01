Ocasio-Cortez's Clapback At Ted Cruz's Croissant Tweet Exposes GOP's Hypocrisy

When Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted about the high price of airport croissants vs. the low-wage jobs of employees, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) thought he saw a perfect chance to score political points.

Instead, he ended up confirming her point that the GOP doesn’t actually care about improving the lives of Americans by backing hikes in the minimum wage.

It all started Monday when Ocasio-Cortez posted this tweet lamenting the cost of the buttery, flaky pastries at New York’s LaGuardia Airport:

Croissants at LaGuardia are going for SEVEN DOLLARS A PIECE 😱



Yet some people think getting a whole hour of personal, dedicated human labor for $15 is too expensive?? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 1, 2019

Cruz saw the tweet and immediately fired back, claiming that Ocasio-Cortez and other Democratic Socialists just wanted free food.

Oh the humanity! Here’s the answer: government-mandated FREE CROISSANTS FOR ALL. And we’ll just force the bakers to give all of their time for free. #SocialistLogic #AprilFools https://t.co/1mx00FegwS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 1, 2019

Despite Cruz’s attempt to put the congresswoman in her place, it didn’t work, mainly because his tweet illustrated her point, as she noted.

GOP taking every tweet so earnestly, making my point for me. It’s not an argument against the price of a croissant - it’s about the value of human worth.



But I guess that idea is foreign to them since their policies treat people as disposable anyway 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 1, 2019

Others were quick to join the Cruz clapback:

Only a guy who would let the president personally insult his wife AND father in public and then still fall in line behind him like a trained dog would fail to understand the logic behind paying people enough to be able to buy a fancy roll — Michael Gach (@mgach31) April 1, 2019

That is literally the opposite of what she said, but nice try. — Jamie Aziz (@AzizJamie) April 1, 2019

Again, AOC is not talking about the people buying the croissants, but the businesses selling the croissants for $7 and paying their employees less than a living wage. You continue to try and distract from this with your straw man foolishness. — Joseph Nobles (@BoloBoffin) April 1, 2019